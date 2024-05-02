Turnpike Troubadours Invite Red Clay Strays’ Brandon Coleman to Join in on “Long Hot Summer Day” in Georgia

Last Saturday (April 27), red dirt stalwarts Turnpike Troubadours brought their tour to Macon, Georgia’s Atrium Health Amphitheater. Brent Cobb and the Red Clay Strays were along for the ride. By all accounts, it was as good a show as fans would expect. One of the highlights of the night came when Evan Felker invited Red Clay Strays frontman Brandon Coleman to join him and the band for “Long Hot Summer Day.”

Turnpike Troubadours included their cover of John Hartford’s “Long Hot Summer Day” on their 2010 album Diamonds & Gasoline. Since then, it has been a fan favorite and is currently their most-streamed song with more than 74 million plays on Spotify alone. Additionally, it has long been a staple of their live shows. It’s a moment that new and old fans alike come together to stomp and clap along with the driving beat and scream the lyrics about hard work and simple pleasures back to the band.

The Alabama-based Red Clay Strays’ sound differs from that of the made-in-Oklahoma red dirt of Turnpike Troubadours. However, Coleman had no trouble falling in with the band for the fan-favorite song in Georgia. Watch him belt the second verse in the fan-captured video below.

Turnpike Troubadours on Tour

Those who want to see great moments like this one in person are in luck. Turnpike Troubadours still have plenty of tour dates left. The remaining dates include headlining shows, support dates, and festivals.

05/03—Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena

05/04—Indianola, Iowa @ Spring Revelry

05/09—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks

05/10—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks

05/31—Chicago, Illinois @ The Salt Shed

06/1-2—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Festival

06/08—Thackerville, Oklahoma @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

06/22—Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/23—Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/29—Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium

07/12—Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky Festival

07/19—Cheyenne, Wyoming @ Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

07/27—Minot, North Dakota @ North Dakota State Fair Grounds

07/27—Harrington, Delaware @ Delaware State Fair

08/06—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/07—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/08—Lewisburg, West Virginia @ State Fair of West Virginia

08/10—Oshkosh, Wisconsin @ XRoads41

08/15—Chesterfield, Missouri @ The Factory

08/16—Bonner Springs, Kansas @ Azure Amphitheater

08/24—Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/30—Grand Island, Nebraska @ Nebraska State Fair

08/21-22—Richmond, Virginia @ Iron Blossom

08/27—Dana Point, California @ Ohana Festival

08/28—Dana Point, California @ Ohana Festival

10/18—Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival

11/7-9—Phoenix, Arizona @ The Hondo Rodeo Festival

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

