Turnpike Troubadours Invite Red Clay Strays’ Brandon Coleman to Join in on “Long Hot Summer Day” in Georgia

Last Saturday (April 27), red dirt stalwarts Turnpike Troubadours brought their tour to Macon, Georgia’s Atrium Health Amphitheater. Brent Cobb and the Red Clay Strays were along for the ride. By all accounts, it was as good a show as fans would expect. One of the highlights of the night came when Evan Felker invited Red Clay Strays frontman Brandon Coleman to join him and the band for “Long Hot Summer Day.”
Videos by American Songwriter
Turnpike Troubadours included their cover of John Hartford’s “Long Hot Summer Day” on their 2010 album Diamonds & Gasoline. Since then, it has been a fan favorite and is currently their most-streamed song with more than 74 million plays on Spotify alone. Additionally, it has long been a staple of their live shows. It’s a moment that new and old fans alike come together to stomp and clap along with the driving beat and scream the lyrics about hard work and simple pleasures back to the band.
@kurtholtzclaw Replying to @Bradley Wilson @Turnpike Troubadours meets @The Red Clay Strays in Macon! #turnpiketroubadours #redclaystrays #felker #macon #music #countrymusic #wonderingwhy ♬ Wondering Why – The Red Clay Strays
The Alabama-based Red Clay Strays’ sound differs from that of the made-in-Oklahoma red dirt of Turnpike Troubadours. However, Coleman had no trouble falling in with the band for the fan-favorite song in Georgia. Watch him belt the second verse in the fan-captured video below.
Turnpike Troubadours on Tour
Those who want to see great moments like this one in person are in luck. Turnpike Troubadours still have plenty of tour dates left. The remaining dates include headlining shows, support dates, and festivals.
- 05/03—Wichita, Kansas @ Intrust Bank Arena
- 05/04—Indianola, Iowa @ Spring Revelry
- 05/09—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks
- 05/10—Morrison, Colorado @ Red Rocks
- 05/31—Chicago, Illinois @ The Salt Shed
- 06/1-2—Lexington, Kentucky @ Railbird Festival
- 06/08—Thackerville, Oklahoma @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
- 06/22—Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/23—Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/29—Nashville, Tennessee @ Nissan Stadium
- 07/12—Whitefish, Montana @ Under the Big Sky Festival
- 07/19—Cheyenne, Wyoming @ Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo
- 07/27—Minot, North Dakota @ North Dakota State Fair Grounds
- 07/27—Harrington, Delaware @ Delaware State Fair
- 08/06—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/07—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/08—Lewisburg, West Virginia @ State Fair of West Virginia
- 08/10—Oshkosh, Wisconsin @ XRoads41
- 08/15—Chesterfield, Missouri @ The Factory
- 08/16—Bonner Springs, Kansas @ Azure Amphitheater
- 08/24—Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium
- 08/30—Grand Island, Nebraska @ Nebraska State Fair
- 08/21-22—Richmond, Virginia @ Iron Blossom
- 08/27—Dana Point, California @ Ohana Festival
- 08/28—Dana Point, California @ Ohana Festival
- 10/18—Sacramento, California @ GoldenSky Festival
- 11/7-9—Phoenix, Arizona @ The Hondo Rodeo Festival
Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
