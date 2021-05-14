Skullcrusher & Green-House Join Secretly Canadian’s 25th Anniversary Fundraiser

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, indie label Secretly Canadian is bringing together singers, songwriters, and musicians to not only raise a toast but help raise $250,000 for New Hope for Families, a homeless initiative for families with children. Today (May 14), Skullcrusher and Green-House join the campaign with their own covers of Damien Jurado’s “Cloudy Shoes” and Bill Evans’ “Peace Piece,’ respectively.

“I didn’t know Damien Jurado’s ‘Cloudy Shoes’ before it was suggested that I try a cover of it. I ended up really connecting with it and became immersed in the process of making my own version,” Skullcrusher (real name Helen Ballentine) shares in a press statement. “It’s kind of cool how songs have a way of entering your life at just the right time. I felt like I was able to express a lot of myself through his words.”

Conversely, Green-House had already been quite familiar with Evans’ 1958 song. “I was excited when asked to write a cover of ‘Peace Piece’ because it happened to be one of the songs that inspired my first EP, Six Songs for Invisible Gardens,” says creative mastermind Olive Ardizoni. “I felt like it carried so much emotion in such a simple form – and it became something that I aimed to capture in my own work.”

Secretly Canadian’s 25th celebration, called SC25—Every Light on This Side of Town, will roll out with singles, covers, and collaborations throughout the whole year. “When faced with what to do with this milestone, we could’ve thrown a big party, but after 13 months of an imploded social life, what else do you do but re-entrench?” the label states of the initiative. Drill down to the hyper-local where you can make meaningful change? Keep your eye aimed toward a better future? Quarter life crisis indeed.”

Other artists involved include Stella Donnelly, Porridge Radio, Nnamdi and Madison McFerrin.