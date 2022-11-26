Smashing Pumpkins Announce Co-Headlining The World Is a Vampire Festival with Interpol

Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are set to headline a new festival, slated for spring next year.

The new three-day event is titled The World Is a Vampire Festival and it’s set for Mexico City on March 6-9, 2023.

Other bands like Turnstile, Peter Hook, The Warning, and Deafheaven are slated to join the bands for the weekend-long festival. The festival’s name, of course, comes from a song lyric in the Smashing Pumpkins song, “Bullet with Butterfly Wings.”

The world is a vampire / Sent to drain / Secret destroyers / Hold you up to the flames / And what do I get / For my pain? / Betrayed desires / And a piece of the game, they sing to open the song.

Fans can get tickets for the forthcoming The World Is a Vampire Fest HERE. Pre-sale begins Monday (November 28) at 2 p.m. Central Time. The general sale follows on Tuesday, also at 2 p.m. CT.

To see the full confirmed lineup, check the list below, shared via Twitter by Lucha Libre Online and re-tweeted by the official Smashing Pumpkins Twitter page.

Smashing Pumpkins, who recently canceled a show due lead singer, Billy Corgan, battling laryngitis, later picked up their tour with Jane’s Addiction in Los Angeles. In the final show, the band brought out pop-punk artist Willow.

The band has also released the first act of their new 33-track album, ATUM, which is a followup to the band’s LPs, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines of God.

As for Interpol, the rock band released its latest album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, in the summer.

Nos vemos el 4 de marzo en el Foro Sol de CDMX para el evento The World is a Vampire con bandas del calibre de @SmashingPumpkin @Interpol y mucho más. El plato fuerte: @luchalibreaaa vs @nwa 👀 pic.twitter.com/TbapxZwB3l — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 23, 2022

Photo Credit Paul Elledge/ High Rise PR