Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Show Due to Laryngitis, No Word on Future Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins cancelled their Sunday (November 13) show in Portland, Oregon at the city’s Moda Center after the band’s frontman Billy Corgan announced that he was suffering from laryngitis.

“It is with great disappointment that tonight’s show in Portland, OR has been cancelled due to laryngitis,” wrote the band on its official Twitter page.

“William, Jimmy, James, and Jeff are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control. They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

The news comes as Corgan seemed to lose his voice two nights earlier on Friday in Seattle, Washington. Videos from the show display Corgan straining to sing, struggling to get the lyrics out during songs like “1979.” His voice was horse and rough.

The band announced they were going on tour six months ago. The string of dates, which began on October 2 in Dallas, Texas, is slated to continue through November 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. There’s no official word yet about the remaining shows.

The next scheduled gig is November 15 in San Francisco at the Chase Center. See below for the remaining shows on the tour.

Earlier this year, the band announced a new single, “Beguiled,” along with the details of their forthcoming album, ATUM, a 33-track, three-act rock opera.

The new LP, which is the band’s 12th studio album, is also a sequel to the 1995 LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and the 2000 record, Machina/The Machine of God. It is out now.

Smashing Pumpkins remaining tour dates:

November 15 @ Chase Center in San Fransico, CA**

November 16 @ Honda Center in Anaheim, CA**

November 18 @ Footprint Center in Pheonix, AZ**

November 19 @ Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers

Photo by Paul Elledge / High Rise PR