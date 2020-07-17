Sebastian Gaskin Gives Nod To Past Bops on His New Tune, “Snakehold”

Winnipeg-based singer-songwriter, Sebastian Gaskin, shares a new single, “Snakehold.” The R&B artist outlines an entanglement in a toxic relationship that continued for years. The poppy single captures the vibe of older dance-funk tunes. The sound nods to inspirations of his, including Queen and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“We’d break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it went on and on, so she literally had a snake hold on my heart,” the artist recalled from a painful point in time. They recorded the song in two different spaces; Gaskin’s basement and Roman Clark’s studio. “Roman did some great vocal production on the track, and we did everything else at home. After hearing the song, I would want people to feel that it’s possible to walk away from whatever shit situation you might be in at a point in time,” Gaskin offered his latest work.

“Snakehold” comes on the heels of a successful 2019 for the emerging act. Gaskin released his debut EP ‘Contradictions’ last May on his independent label imprint, LieBoy Concepts. Following the release, he embarked on a cross-Canadian tour. Hailing from Tataskweyak Cree Nation, better known as Split Lake, Gaskin garnered two number one songs on the National Indigenous Countdown and was a recent recipient of Canada’s Indigenous Music Award. In 2019, Sebastian made appearances at established festivals throughout Canada like Festival Du Voyageur, Canadian Music Week in Toronto, sākihiwē festival in Winnipeg, Interstellar Rodeo in Edmonton, Harvest Moon Festival, BreakOut West in Whitehorse and M for Montreal.

This release marks a pivotal point in his career. With the release of “Snakehold,” Gaskin enters into a new soundscape, departing slightly from production on his previous work. Initially set for release in early June, the artist made the socially conscious decision to postpone.

“We put months and months of work behind this release, but I cannot allow myself to distract my followers from the state of the world right now,” he shared across social media platforms on June 5. “We need all eyes focused on the BLM movement. To my peers in the industry, I urge you to put off any releases you may have had planned. This movement needs to continue to be sung at the top of our lungs, we must keep up this momentum if we want to see any true change. We must continue to kick and scream against the racist ideologies that plague our continent, that plague our entire world. Now is the time for work, and we all have work to do.” Stream “Snakehold” from Sebastian Gaskin on Apple Music and Spotify and listen below.