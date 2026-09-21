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We go Song Diving with Warren Haynes, Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter for the Allman Brothers Band and founder of Gov’t Mule.

Videos by American Songwriter

We get into the stories behind songs he’s written, including “Soulshine,” “Banks of the Deep End,” “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House” (yes, the iconic Garth Brooks hit single), “Beautifully Broken,” and “My Separate Reality.”

We also explore the music that shaped him, from hearing Simon & Garfunkel and Black gospel as a kid to discovering John Prine, Jackson Browne, and Bonnie Raitt, and later finding a deeper connection to the songwriting of the Grateful Dead.

And we talk about how sneaking into an Asheville folk club as a teenager led to an education in songwriting, how “Soulshine” found its way onto an Allman Brothers Band record, finding a way forward with Gov’t Mule after the loss of Allen Woody, and how circling a line on a page of ideas became an iconic song for Garth Brooks.

It’s a conversation about the songs that get inside you before you understand why, how musical friendships can shape the songwriter you become, and finding new ways to explore, interpret, and carry forward the music that shaped you.

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including Spotify, Apple, and Amazon!

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