Song Diving With Paula Cole

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon

We go Song Diving with Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and producer Paula Cole.

We get into the stories behind songs she’s written, including “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?,” “I Don’t Want to Wait,” “Me,” “Chiaroscuro,” and “Hush, Hush, Hush.”



We also explore the songs and artists who shaped how Paula hears, writes, and produces music, from Kate Bush, John Lennon, and Joni Mitchell to XTC, k.d. lang, and Annie Lennox.

And we talk about growing up believing music should be self-made, learning to think like a drummer, finding the freedom to produce her own music, and what it means to return to the beginner’s mindset after decades of making records.



It’s a conversation about embracing your eccentricity, finding freedom in making music your own way, and the power of music to heal both the person making it and the people who hear it.



Videos by American Songwriter

Listen everywhere you get your podcasts including: Spotify, Apple, and Amazon