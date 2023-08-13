5 Songs You Didn’t Know Charlie Worsham Wrote for Other Artists

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Charlie Worsham has pursued his love of music since he was a wide-eyed kid growing up in Grenada, Mississippi. His 2013 debut album, Rubberband, featured collaborations with his musical heroes Marty Stuart and Vince Gill.

Worsham’s thoughtful, emotive songwriting style and mind-blowing guitar skills quickly earned the respect of the genre’s most prominent artists. Over the past decade, he’s shared the stage with everyone from Kenny Rogers to Taylor Swift. After a short stint as an Old Crow Medicine Show band member, he’s now touring across the U.S. as Dierks Bentley‘s guitarist, backing vocalist, and banjo player.

Over the past few weeks, Worsham has teased a new solo project coming soon, marking his first major solo release since his 2017 sophomore album Beginning of Things. While we wait to see what he has in the works, take a look at five stellar country songs written by Worsham for other artists.

1. “Heart of a Lonely Girl,” Dierks Bentley

This emotional track from Bentley’s sixth studio album, Home, is one of the earliest collaborations between these two country talents. “Heart of a Lonely Girl” is a spirited ode to a loved one left behind while their partner rambles on down the road. The captivating tune was penned an entire decade before Worsham signed on as a permanent member of Bentley’s touring band.

2. “Fell in Love on Whiskey,” Wade Bowen

Texas country stalwart Wade Bowen and Worsham echo the spirit of classic country drinking songs with “Fell In Love on Whiskey.” This rousing, tear-in-my-beer tune is one of 11 stellar tracks on Bowen’s 2018 record Solid Ground.

3. “Crawlin’ Mood,” Elle King

Penned by Worsham and Jesse Frasure, “Crawlin’ Mood” tells the story of a toxic relationship that King is ready to break away from. This fun and twangy cut is a stand-out track from Come Get Your Wife, King’s 2023 pop-country project featuring collaborations with Bentley and Miranda Lambert.

4. “Black and White,” Vince Gill

Vince Gill’s 2019 album Okie offers a timely, honest look at some of life’s most complicated moments and issues. The track “Black and White” is a co-write from the two longtime friends that gives a hard but hopeful look at the social and political issues that divide us.

5. “It Ain’t California,” Kip Moore

This slow-rolling cut from Kip Moore’s 2017 EP, Room to Spare: The Acoustic Sessions, is an imagery-driven tribute to the late Tom Petty. Worsham and Moore collaborated to pen this poignant reflection on the lasting impact of Petty’s death from a drug overdose in 2017.

