5 Songs You Didn’t Know Marty Stuart Wrote for Other Artists

1. “Hey Hey Train,” Johnny Cash
Written by Marty Stuart
Released on Cash’s 1981 album, The Baron, which is also Cash’s 66th studio album, “Hey Hey Train” is about one of the most important themes in American music: the train. This one, in particular, took a girl away from town—oh, the Woah. Written by Stuart, who was once a member of Cash’s band, this track rollicks and rattles. It chugs on like a train, too. On it, Cash laments but does it so powerfully that his booming voice remains of its signature strength. It’s a sad but muscular town. Just like a train.
2. “Draggin’ My Heart Around,” Travis Tritt
Written by Marty Stuart and Paul Kennerley
Stuart and Tritt have been friends and musical compatriots for many years. To wit, Stuart had a major hand in Tritt’s album, The Restless Kind, which was Tritt’s fifth studio LP, released in 1996. The two performed a duet on the track, “Double Trouble,” and Stuart co-write the song, “Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with Paul Kennerley for the Tritt recording. The driving country song features slide guitars, a propelling rhythm, and lyrics about the bitter taste of lost love. Along with “Double Trouble,” Stuart helped pen “Sack Full of Stones” on the album, too.
3. “You’re Right, I’m Wrong,” George Straight
Written b Marty Stuart and Wayne Perry
The opening track to George Straight’s 1991 album, Holding My Own, “You’re Right, I’m Wrong” is all about admitting you’ve messed up but also admitting you want the person that you’ve offended back. It’s the daylight after a dark night of drinking. In this way, it’s a classic country tune. I’m the fool that made you say goodbye, sings straight. You’re right, I’m wrong.
4. “It Only Hurts When I Laugh,” Jann Brown
Written by Marty Stuart and Lazarides Kostas
The titular track from the 1991 Jann Brown LP, “It Only HurtsWhen I Laugh” is another classic country tune telling a life story atop a slide guitar and driving rhythm. The song, written by Stuart and Greek-born country songwriter Lazarides Kostas, tells the tale of someone crazy in love, made to learn of the world through loss. Singing the blues and born to lose while I laugh the hurt away. Is anything more true than that?
5. “Tortured, Tangled Hearts,” the Chicks
Written by Marty Stuart, Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines
Known at the time as The Dixie Chicks, the trio’s 2002 album, Home, included two songs co-written by Stuart, including “Tortured, Tangled Hearts” and “I Believe in Love.” The album itself featured more bluegrass and acoustic instrumentation than prior albums from the trio and “Tortured, Tangled Hearts” keeps in that style. Banjos pluck, fiddles fiddle. Another storytelling song about the damaging quality of lost love, this song is a beautiful, golden ray of tangled heart sunshine.
Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images