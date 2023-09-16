Charlie Worsham and Kip Moore Drop Sweet Collaboration

Charlie Worsham is continuing to collaborate with his friends. This time he’s teaming up with Kip Moore. The two join forces on the light-hearted “Kiss Like You Dance,” co-written by Jon Nite, Andrew DeRoberts, and Andy Albert. The catchy tune is pure fun, calling on all sorts of sweet imagery like, I bet you kiss like you dance / I bet you get out of hand / In the middle of a crowd downtown / Don’t care if no one’s watching / I bet you rock like you roll / Slide them Lucchese’s too close / How ’bout you let me let you, they sing over a warm melody.

“Kiss Like You Dance” is the latest offering off Worsham’s upcoming collaborations album, Compadres. “‘Kiss Like You Dance’ is irresistibly fun to play, it’s a fun singalong and it’s full of honkytonk guitar gold,” Worsham said in a statement. “I love playing it live. I’m especially excited that my buddy Kip is on this track, and we’ve got a killer music video coming for y’all soon.”

Worsham first introduced the project with “How I Learned To Pray” featuring Luke Combs. The five-track endeavor also offers collaborations with Lainey Wilson on “Handful of Dust,” Elle King on “Creekwater Clear” and Dierks Bentley on “Things I Can’t Control.” The album arrives on October 13.

“I’m so excited for the world to hear me sing ‘How I Learned To Pray’ alongside my buddy Luke Combs,” Worsham shared in a previous statement. “The whole idea behind Compadres is to celebrate the friendships I’ve made through music over the past decade. I think fans will be able to hear how much fun we had making this project, and I think they’ll also hear how each of these songs tells a different part of my story.”

Worsham is currently nominated for Musician of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. He was named ACM Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year in 2022.

COMPADRES TRACK LISTING

1. Handful of Dust feat. Lainey Wilson (Tony Arata)

2. Kiss Like You Dance feat. Kip Moore (Jon Nite, Andrew DeRoberts, Andy Albert)

3. How I Learned To Pray feat. Luke Combs (Charlie Worsham, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Tyndell)

4. Creekwater Clear feat. Elle King (Charlie Worsham, Brent Cobb, Jaren Johnston)

5. Things I Can’t Control feat. Dierks Bentley (Ross Copperman, David Lee Murphy, Ashley Gorley)

Photo Credit: Jess Williams/Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville