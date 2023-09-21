5 Things to Know About *NSYNC

*NSYNC is one of the world’s most popular boy bands. Known for hits like “I Want You Back,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Bye Bye Bye,” the five-member band of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick was an instrumental force in pop music during their peak fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Their time together spanned a decade, yet their impact can still be felt years later. Check out five facts you may not know about the group.

1. Chris Kirkpatrick put the group together

It’s possible that *NSYNC might not exist without Kirkpatrick. After he was discovered by controversial businessman Lou Pearlman, Kirkpatrick was tasked with forming a boy band in order for Pearlman to finance them. He connected with Timberlake and Chasez from The Mickey Mouse Club and recruited them, along with Fatone who he worked with at Universal Studios Florida. Jason Galasso was the original bass singer, but when he dropped out, Timberlake found Bass through his voice coach–and the rest is history.

2. Their first single was released in Germany before the U.S.

Before they were superstars in their native U.S., *NSYNC surprisingly had their breakthrough in Europe. Their debut single, “I Want You Back,” was first released in Germany in 1996. The song was a Top 10 hit on the German chart and reached the Top 5 in Switzerland. It wasn’t until a year later that the song was released as a single in the U.S. in December 1997 where it reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. The star in their name was inspired by an illusionist

The band had attended a show in London by illusionist Uri Geller when he made a proclamation about the band’s wildly successful future. “He goes, ‘I see something. It has to do with suns or stars or something with astronomy in your career,’” Fatone recalled to Huffington Post. “And it’s funny, a year later when we did the first album, for America, they had a star in it.”

4. They set a record for the highest-selling album in a week

*NSYNC proved just how powerful their star power was when they released their blockbuster sophomore album, No Strings Attached, in 2000. Propelled by signature hits including “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” No Strings debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with sales of 2.4 million copies in its first week alone, setting a record as the biggest-selling album in a week. The boy band held this record until it was shattered by Adele’s 25, which sold 3.3 million copies in a week in 2015.

5. They reunited in 2023 for their first song in 21 years

*NSYNC made every millennial’s dream come true when they reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Days later, they revealed that they’ve recorded a new song, “Better Place,” for the animated film Trolls Band Together which is their first release since 2002. “If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans,” Timberlake said in a behind-the-scenes clip from the studio. “I would be honored to have the group on this song…I love you guys. That shit is epic, man.” Trolls Band Together is slated for release on November 17, 2023.

Photo Credit: PRNewsfoto/Epic Rights