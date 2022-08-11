3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Titus Andronicus, Alvvays and Tedeschi Trucks Band

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Give Me Grief” by Titus Andronicus

This new track marks the second single released from the forthcoming seventh studio album by the New Jersey-born indie rock band. That new album, The Will to Live, is set to drop on September 30. The track features the group’s signature thoughtful lyrics and hard, speaker-shaking music. It gets your muscles pumping and your mind rattling. Check it out below.

2. “Easy On Your Own?” by Alvvays

The new track by the Canadian indie pop group Alvvays is part of the band’s upcoming third record, Blue Rev, which is slated to drop on October 7. It’s dreamy but it’s also propellant. Heart-racing rhythms meet floating, butterfly-effect vocals. Check out the new track below and let it sway you into the nearest rushing river.

3. “Soul Sweet Song” by Tedeschi Trucks Band

The new track, “Soul Sweet Song,” from the celebrated blues-rock group Tedeschi Trucks Band, is a tribute to their beloved late keyboardist Kofi Burbridge. The band, which is a multi-time Grammy Award-winner, has a new LP, I Am The Moon: Episode IV. Farewell, slated to drop on August 26. It is the fourth in their four-part album release series. Check out the beautiful tune below.

Photo Credit: David McClister