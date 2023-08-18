Listen: Lyric Contest Winner Mason Caviness Shares Chris Daughtry Co-Write “Hoping for Better”

Nashville singer/songwriter Mason Caviness still can’t quite believe his luck. His original song “Long Line of Cars,” co-written with Emily Rose, earned him the title of American Songwriter’s 2022 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner.

When the creative hopeful redeemed his reward—a co-writing session with seasoned rock artist Chris Daughtry—he wasn’t sure what to expect. But all the nervous anticipation that built during the days before their first meeting disappeared in mere moments.

“I think we hit it off right from the get-go,” Caviness tells American Songwriter. “We spent about an hour and a half just talking about all kinds of stuff like what it was like growing up, about our music tastes and our dislikes. The writing just came naturally after that.”

Daughtry’s laid-back and friendly demeanor helped cultivate an atmosphere fertile for creation. Caviness says he was immediately put at ease, which made it easy for ideas to start flowing.

“He’s a really personable, down-to-earth guy and was gracious with me, just coming in off the street to write this song with him,” he adds. “Once we got into the write, I was feeling comfortable, and I think that’s why we got such a good song out of it.”

Their quickly-forged connection led to the creation of their optimistic co-write, “Hoping for Better.” With Daughtry’s blessing, Caviness recorded and released the track today (August 18) as a solo single.

Caviness and Daughtry continued working on the track after their writing session ended, swapping ideas through texts and calls. When it was finally finished, both artists agreed that the song’s relatable message needed to be shared with listeners.

“We definitely have still kept in touch,” Caviness says of his friendship with Daughtry. “That first night, we hung out together and wrote for six and a half hours, but we didn’t finish the song completely. That night at about 10:30, he sent me a voice memo and said, ‘Hey, man, I’ve been thinking about the bridge. What do you think about this?'”

Daughtry’s idea made it onto the final version of “Hoping for Better,” the result of a process that Caviness says has inspired him in multiple ways.

“I’ve put out music before and played shows, but this is just affirmation and validation of what I’ve been doing,” he explains. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’m so happy to have had. It makes me want to write better songs and has shown me that there can be a way forward for me in this songwriting journey, and I’m grateful for that.”

Caviness is continuing to chase the creative inspiration sparked by his contest win. Although he can’t share many details, the rest of 2023 looks to be filled with more exciting announcements from the multi-talented artist.

Until then, he hopes listeners feel the passion and positivity he and Daughtry infused in every line of “Hoping for Better.”

“It’s a song that came from a deep place for both of us. It’s about our wants, and that’s important to voice,” Caviness says. “I think many people will be able to resonate with it for a million different reasons. I hope people enjoy it, find comfort, and see themselves in it.”

Listen to Caviness’ new single “Hoping for Better” below.

(Photo Courtesy Mason Caviness)