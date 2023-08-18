Zach Bryan’s Upcoming Album Features Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers

Country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan is sharing new details about his upcoming self-titled album, set for release on August 25. Today (August 18), the Oklahoma native shared the record’s complete track list, which includes multiple high-profile collaborations.

In a post shared to his official social media pages, Bryan revealed the titles of 16 songs, including a poem named “Fear & Friday’s” that serves as the album’s opener. Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Ferrell, and the War and Treaty all appear as special guests on the project.

Notably, Musgraves joins Bryan on a track called “I Remember Everything.” It’s unclear if this is a new original song or a cover of John Prine’s beautifully haunting single, which he recorded shortly before his death in 2020.

Bryan, whose independent success earned him a major label deal with Warner, has taken a more unorthodox, DIY approach to his album rollout. He’s used social media as his primary outlet to relay snippets of information about the project, including cover art and song choices, directly to fans.

Zach Bryan will mark the 27-year-old’s first full-length release since his third LP, American Heartbreak, which climbed to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Rock and Country charts in 2022.

Bryan is currently out on the road, with dates scheduled across the U.S. through the end of the year. Find a complete list of upcoming performances and additional ticketing information by visiting his official website.

Zach Bryan Track List:

1. “Fear & Friday’s”

2. “Overtime”

3. “Summertime’s Close”

4. “East Side of Sorrow”

5. “Hey Driver” (ft. the War and Treaty)

6. “Fear and Fridays”

7. “Ticking”

8. “Holy Roller” (ft. Sierra Ferrell)

9. “Jake’s Piano/Long Island”

10. “El Dorado”

11. “I Remember Everything” (ft. Kacey Musgraves)

12. “Tourniquet”

13. “Spotless” (ft. The Lumineers)

14. “Tradesman”

15. “Smaller Acts”

16. “Oklahoman Son”

(Photo Credit: Louis Nice / Courtesy of Warner Records)