Songs You Didn’t Know Jack Antonoff Wrote for Other Artists

Jack Antonoff is a well-respected producer of impactful melodies and powerful music, and is known as an artist for his work with Bleachers and fun. His detailed compositions and innovative sound have especially earned him recognition in the indie-pop scene. However, many may not know that Antonoff has also extensively written for a wide range of chart-topping artists, showcasing his raw musical talent and knack for penning catchy songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Antonoff’s distinctive style has been integrated into the works of many renowned artists, enriching their music and solidifying their lasting impact in the industry. His enduring influence extends beyond his vocal harmonies and instrumentals; it’s his songwriting prowess that unveils his deep grasp of melodies and lyrical narratives.

His unseen—but not unheard—contributions illustrate his ability to amplify the essence of some of today’s most iconic performers, rendering his musical contributions everlasting. Antonoff’s subtle influences not only enrich the musical dialogues of artists but also transcend genre boundaries.

[RELATED: The Dark Reality Behind the Band Name Bleachers]

It is with his wide-ranging influence in mind that we’re highlighting five compelling compositions that prove Jack Antonoff is a silent soldier in the war against mundane modern music.

1. “Brave” by Sara Bareilles (2013)

This empowering anthem of resilience and strength, co-authored by Antonoff, stands as a beacon of inspiration. It exemplifies Antonoff’s versatility and his ability to integrate his craft within various musical paradigms, harmonizing with Sara Bareilles‘ intrinsic essence.

2. “Out of the Woods” by Taylor Swift (2014)

In this synthetic pop odyssey, Antonoff and Taylor Swift intertwine emotions and sonics, portraying a vivid emotional landscape. It epitomizes the convergence of Antonoff’s musical intellect with Swift’s narrative prowess, reflecting a unified artistic vision.

3. “Green Light” by Lorde (2017)

The symphonic interplay between poignant lyrics and avant-garde pop in “Green Light” magnifies Antonoff’s multifaceted musical approach. The collaboration reveals the symbiosis of Lorde‘s ethereal essence and Antonoff’s creative intuition, crafting an innovative musical narrative.

4. “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift (2017)

Exploring the darker spectra of music, Antonoff co-composed this cynical narrative, signaling a shift in Swift’s musical trajectory. The collaboration underlines his adaptive creativity, providing a nuanced canvas for Swift’s transformative artistic expression.

5. “Venice Bitch” by Lana Del Rey (2018)

An infusion of psychedelic rock and smooth pop, “Venice Bitch” is a collaboration with Lana Del Rey that delves deep into the poetic and the intricate, revealing Antonoff’s finesse in aligning with the unique temperaments of the artists he works with.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy