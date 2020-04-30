Study any Cole Porter song, and you find beautifully adventurous chromatic chord progressions.
RELATED ARTICLES
HAIM Drop New Tune, Explain What to Expect on ‘Women In Music Pt III’
New school L.A. pop trio HAIM have given us one good thing to look forward to this summer...
Songwriter U: How to Deal with Writer’s Block
Paul Zollo - 0
As soon as you ignore that you are momentarily derailed and conclude instead that you are actually blocked, it becomes impossible to proceed.
Alex Ebert Shares How Inspiration Can Come From Anywhere
Jacob Uitti - 0
It’s often said that the first thing someone puts their mind to as a child is the thing they really love, the thing...