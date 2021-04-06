Songwriter U: Four-Part Webinar To Help Songwriters Get Paid

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) has announced a new, four-part webinar series that will take participants on a comprehensive journey through the process of becoming an MLC Member and cover all of the information they need to know about the organization and its work.

Each 30-minute webinar will focus on a particular area of interest – from what The MLC does and how to become a Member to the importance of musical works data accuracy and a summary of The MLC’s royalty distribution process – and is open to both current and prospective MLC Members.

The dates, details and registrations links for The Mechanical Licensing Collective Explained: A Four-Part Webinar Series are as follows:

The Basics: What is The MLC and Who Should be a Member?

April 8

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

This introductory webinar will cover how and why The MLC was created and the scope of the organization’s work, as well as address some of the most commonly asked questions about The MLC and outline who should become an MLC Member in order to receive any mechanical royalties they may be owed.

Membership 101: How to Join The MLC

April 15

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

This webinar will walk participants through the process of joining The MLC and provide a tour of The MLC Portal – where Members register, maintain and update all of their musical works data – to showcase its functionality and capabilities.

Data Accuracy and Why it Matters

April 22

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

During this webinar, participants will learn why it’s so important to register accurate and complete musical works data with The MLC and learn first-hand how resources like The MLC’s Data Quality Initiative (DQI) make it quick and easy to submit the most precise data to The MLC Portal.

Getting Paid: The MLC’s Royalty Distribution Process

April 29

12 Noon ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

The final webinar in the series will be devoted entirely to royalty distributions, covering the steps MLC Members need to take to ensure they receive all the royalties they are owed and explaining the schedule for The MLC’s monthly royalty distributions moving forward. It will also include a review of an actual MLC royalty distribution statement to showcase what rightsholders can expect.

About The Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC)

The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC) was designated by the U.S. Register of Copyrights in July 2019 pursuant to the Music Modernization Act of 2018. The MLC is responsible for administering the new blanket compulsory license for the use of musical works by digital music services. As of January 2021, mechanical royalties from streaming in the U.S. will be processed and paid out by The MLC at no cost to songwriters or music publishers.

The MLC is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of songwriters and representatives of music publishers. For more background on The MLC and its Board and Committee members, go to TheMLC.com.

