Soulja Boy Responds to a Decade-Old Tweet From WizKid Calling Him, “Wack”

After coming across a Tweet from 12 years ago, Soulja Boy is calling out fellow rapper Wizkid for saying “I swear soulja boy is wack@…jeeeezzzzz!” in May 2010.

The “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper dug up the tweet yesterday (June 10), responding by saying, “Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up.” After fans were cropping up around the platform asking why Soulja took over a decade to respond to the Tweet, he took to Instagram live to further explain.

Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up https://t.co/Ic8SMiCFuU — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) July 10, 2022

“I just seen this shit right now n—a, you feel me?” he said during the live stream. “I don’t understand how n—as can say, ‘Soulja Boy wack, Soulja Boy this, Soulja Boy that.’ But as soon as I say, ‘You’s a bitch, ya mama,’ then it’s, ‘Oh, he’s clout-chasing. Oh no, he crazy. Oh, why he say that?’ What about when a n—a was calling me wack and shit though? What about then? So that don’t matter? ‘But Soulja, it was a long time ago!’ I don’t give a fuck how long ago it was.”

He continued, “I don’t give a damn if it was 30 years ago, 30 minutes ago. N—a better not say my muthafuckin’ name, bitch! It’s gonna consequences, repercussions, and responses every time! What the fuck! N—as don’t get no Soulja Boy name pass card, n—a! We don’t give a fuck if you ain’t know you was gonna be famous when you said that shit. You famous now. I just now seen it. Who was you talking about?! Who the fuck this n—a talking about?!”

Wizkid was 19 years old at the time of the original tweet and has only released a couple of singles from his debut album, Superstar, which was released in 2011. Soulja Boy was the same age but had already shared two lauded albums Souljaboytellem.com and iSouljaBoyTellem. Watch the livestream below.

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)