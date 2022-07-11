K-Pop Band Tomorrow X Together to Release New Song with “Mood” Rapper iann dior

The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (reads as Tomorrow by Together and is commonly known as TXT) has exciting news: The band is dropping a new song with rapper iann dior on July 22.

TXT shared the news on ABC’s Good Morning America and revealed that the song is titled “Valley of Lies.” Dior reportedly suggested the collaboration after following the boy band’s career. For his part, the American rapper is most well-known for his 2020 hit song “Mood” with 24kGoldn.

In addition to the collab announcement, TXT performed their song “Good Boy Gone Bad” live on Good Morning America. The song was the lead single from the group’s minisode 2: Thursday’s Child EP. Check out TXT’s live performance of “Good Boy Gone Bad” below.

TXT is composed of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group got its start in 2019 with the release of its debut studio album The Dream Chapter: Magic and was the first boy band to debut with Big Hit Entertainment after the massively successful BTS boy band.

When NME asked TXT about somewhat following in the footsteps of BTS, Yeonjun explained that TXT is bringing a new perspective to K-pop. “We’ve always told our own story from our debut till today and it’s a story that many have been able to relate to precisely because it’s a very real story of people living within this generation,” he said. “We’ve worked with many genres to enhance our musical capabilities and hone our sound, and through this sound, we tell stories of our generation, a generation at the crux of growth.”

Currently, TXT is on the U.S. leg of their Tomorrow X Together World Tour. Check out the group’s upcoming tour dates HERE. The group is also set to perform at Lollapalooza on July 30 as the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Chicago festival.

Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images