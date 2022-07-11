Frank Ocean Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Channel Orange’

Fans of Frank Ocean adore the artist for his out-of-the-box, other worldly sound. He’s also known for his elliptical lyricism. And on July 10, the rapper celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his acclaimed record, Channel ORANGE (2012).’

To celebrate the occasion, Ocean dropped two new episodes of his Apple Music 1 show titled Blonded Radio (named after his 2016 album, Blonde). These two episodes, titled “blonded Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “blonded ENERGY!,” are the first episodes since Ocean’s Christmas episode with Wim “The Iceman” Hof.

Now, in the “Lucy” episode, Ocean chatted with Dr. James Fadiman about microdosing psychedelics. During their conversation, Ocean revealed that he’s been “working in Malibu this summer” in “the studio.” (Here’s to hoping for new Frank Ocean music soon!) After their 35-minute conversation, Ocean soundtracked the episode. Check out that episode below.

The second episode released on the 10-year anniversary of Channel ORANGE, “blonded ENERGY!,” features Ocean’s conversation with Master Mingtong Gu. Ocean and Gu discussed Qi Gong, which is a meditative practice. You can check out that episode below.

In other Ocean news, the rapper is already set to headline the 2023 music festival Coachella. The California event has already announced its return next year, and it will occur on April 15-17 and 21-23, 2023.

Photo Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images