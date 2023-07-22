Spice Girl Mel C Partners with Wolf Alice For Lionesses’ World Cup Song

Melanie C has partnered up with Self Esteem and Ellie Roswell to sing England’s Women’s World Cup team song. The song, titled “Call Me a Lioness,” celebrates their special win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The song also comes as the World Cup kicked off in Australia this week.

Creating an extra special feel, the song references Ella Toone and Chloe Kell, who both scored winning goals during last year’s Euro Final, and is said to be an “unofficial” anthem for the team, written by Olivia Dean and Glen Roberts. It also features a whopping 11-person contribution, including Roswell, Esteem, Mel C, Jasmine Jethwa, Rachel Chinouriri, Rose Gray, Al Greenwood, and Marika Hackman to name a few.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to several charities that support women’s football. This is the former Spice Girls singer’s third special appearance on an England football track, lending her voice to “(How Does It Feel To Be) On Top of The World” in 1998 and a cover of “Greatest Day,” in 2014.

“It’s been amazing to see the popularity of women’s football grow and their incredible win last year was a huge inspiration for this new song for the world cup. I’m so privileged to be involved with a whole host of amazing female artists, cheering on our women’s team to bring it home again,” Mel C. said via a statement.

Dean added, “We wanted to make a song that gives girls a soundtrack to their pride of the Lionesses and of being a woman and to unite everyone in that pride. Whenever I hear ‘Call Me A Lioness’ I think about being in a beer garden singing it at the top of my lungs with my friends.”

Photo by Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images