Spoon to Rework Latest Album ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’

Leave it to experimental rockers Spoon to experiment.

The band recently announced a remix of their 2022 album, Lucifer on the Sofa. Even remixing the title to Lucifer on the Moon, a track-by-track reworking of their 10th album.

All reworked by Adrian Sherwood, what was supposed to be treatments on just a handful of tracks turned into a whole album of re-imaginings. “I got into the melody and the thoughts it evoked in me,” the album’s producer shared in a statement. “It just evolved and we eventually found ourselves with a whole album.”

“It wasn’t just a thing where you pick apart this and that and you stay on the grid and you add a delay,” frontman Britt Daniel said in a statement. “[Sherwood] added so much more instrumentation to the tracks that they became completely different versions of the songs. Not just remixes, but companion pieces. A ‘Part II.’”

As a taste of the new project, Spoon has shared a redone version of the track “On the Radio.” Check out the spacey sounds of the remixed tune.

Compare it to the original below. Let us know in the comments which version you prefer.

The recording of Lucifer on the Sofa was halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, causing it to become Spoon’s most time-consuming project to date. The band’s studio sessions resumed later that year and the album was finished and released earlier this year (2022). The remixed album will be available on Nov. 4.

The band just wrapped their tour dates with Interpol in support of their latest release.

Track List:

1. My Babe (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



2. On the Radio (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



3. Held (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



4. The Devil & Mister Jones (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



5. Lucifer on the Sofa (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



6. Astral Jacket (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



7. Feels Alright (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



8. Wild (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



9. The Hardest Cut (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)



10. Satellite (Adrian Sherwood Reconstruction)

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)