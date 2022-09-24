Weezer Releases Fall Installment of EP Series SZNZ

*The first leaf falls*: Enter Weezer with SZNZ: Autumn.

Alt-rockers Weezer have released the third installment of their series of EPs. Themed for the seasons, the SZNZ project kicked off earlier this year with Spring, dropping a fresh batch of songs every few months.

“…And so it begins! Brought Autumn to the @JimmyKimmelLive stage with ‘What Happens After You’,” the band shared on their Instagram, offering audiences a glimpse into their autumnal EP.

Check out the performance below.

Like the spring and summer EPs, SZNZ: Autumn is a seven-track album, however, the band’s latest release differs from the rest with its deeper, darker instrumentation. The songs are perfect for soundtracking the shorter days and longer nights that come with the fall changes.

Check out the SZNZ below and see if you can spot the subtle changes in sound from season to season. The winter installment will be here before you know it.

Earlier this month, the band’s multi-night Broadway residency was canceled due to low ticket sales coupled with too high expenses. The Broadway stint was scheduled to celebrate the release of the four-EP project.

SZNZ: Autumn Track List:

1. “Can’t Dance, Don’t Ask Me”

2. “Get Off On The Pain”

3. “What Happens After You”

4. “Francesca”

5. “Should She Stay or Should She Go”

6. “Taste Like Pain”

7. “Run, Raven, Run”

Photo Credit: Ashley Osborne/The Oriel Company