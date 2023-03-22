Spotify’s RapCaviar Previews New Hulu Docuseries

On the digital streaming platform Spotify, their RapCaviar playlist has always been the most sought out for listeners trying to keep up with the latest hip-hop releases. But now, RapCaviar has teamed up with Hulu to show fans what’s been going on with the genre’s latest stars.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

A trailer for Hulu’s newest docuseries RapCaviar Presents dropped on Wednesday (March 22). The six-episode show releases on March 30 on Hulu and features six different directors: Karam Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett.

Throughout the trailer, testimony from superstar rappers like Tyler, The Creator, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and more see them talk about the intense scrutiny they face in the hip-hop industry. Additionally, the show contains footage and interviews from more artists like Coi Leray, Polo G, City Girls, Killer Mike, Bobby Shmurda, Vince Staples, Fivio Foreign, and Pharrell Williams.

In a statement attached to the trailer’s release, the show’s executive producer and the Creative Director & Head of Urban Music at Spotify Carl Cherry gave insight on what viewers can expect. “We’re really proud of this docuseries. As a storytelling medium that is rooted in the spirit of traditional journalism – most of the episodes chronicle an artist’s journey in parallel with topics that relate to society and hip-hop culture at large,” Cherry said. “Offering an inside look at the personal stories behind some of today’s most popular artists, we examine rap’s dominant archetype female empowerment, generational trauma, and the criminalization of hip-hop, among other topics.”

In the trailer, quotes from Tyler, The Creator, Roddy Ricch, and Polo G particularly resonate. “The way society is, they tell you it’s a certain way you have to be, that’s not for me,” Tyler, The Creator said about facing public opinion.

Ricch also spoke about what rappers have to endure nowadays compared to when the genre was younger. “A lot of rappers was great in their time,” he said. “In these times, they wouldn’t have survived.”

“I don’t care how much of a cold-hearted killer you feel like you is, everybody got feelings and emotions,” Polo G said. “We all still people, we all human.”

Ultimately, RapCaviar Presents aims to educate fans on the damage their criticism and hatred can cause. Only a week away from its release, it already seems like Hulu scored big with their upcoming series.

(Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)