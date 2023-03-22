Marty Stuart Shares “Sitting Alone” from Forthcoming Album

Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives have released his new song, “Sitting Alone,” off his forthcoming 19th album, Altitude, out May 19.

Waiting on a breeze / Waiting on a friend / Waiting on a dream to take me back again sings Stuart in “Sitting Alone.” Stuart is longing for better days while observing the simpler moments—Sitting alone / Looking at all the pretty colors in the sky … Watching all the misty clouds go passing by.

Written by Stuart prior to the pandemic, “Sitting Alone,” which follows the recently released title track and single “Country Star,” took on new meaning for the country legend over the past several years.

“I wrote this song in Buffalo, NY, before the pandemic started,” said Stuart in a statement. “I was on a writing spree and when the words appeared on the paper they didn’t quite make any sense to me, but I liked them. I instantly heard Kenny Vaughan playing a 12-string Rickenbacker part along with me playing a Clarence White guitar solo in the middle of the song along with Byrds-style harmonies.”

Photo: Alysse Gafkjen / Courtesy of Missing Piece Group

Stuart added, “When the pandemic hit, I took another look at the words and thought, ‘This makes a lot more sense to me than it used to.’ It’s become a meaningful song now that I understand it on a deeper level and I think we made a good record out of the song.”

Stuart’s first new music since Way Out West in 2017, Altitude was recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives. The band is made up of Harry Stinson, Kenny Vaughan, and Chris Scruggs. The project was written while he was on the road supporting Byrds co-founders Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman in 2018.

In 2021, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2022, Stuart also celebrated his 50th year in Nashville and his 30th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In December 2022, Stuart re-opened of the historic Ellis Theater in his hometown of Philadelphia, Mississippi, which is part of his Congress of Country Music.

Marty Stuart’s Late Night Jam, an annual all-star after-hours show will also celebrate its 20th anniversary at the Ryman Auditorium on June 7.

Currently on tour, Stuart with join Chris Stapleton for a number of dates from June 15 through August 11.

Marty Stuart’s Altitude Track List:

1. “Lost Byrd Space Train (Scene 1)”

2. “Country Star”

3. “Sitting Alone”

4. “A Friend of Mine”

5. “Space”

6. “Altitude”

7. “Vegas”

8. “The Sun is Quietly Sleeping”

9. “Lost Byrd Space Train (Scene 2)”

10. “Night Riding”

11. “Tomahawk”

12. “Time to Dance”

13. “The Angels Came Down”

14. “Lost Byrd Space Train (Epilogue)”

Marty Stuart 2023 Tour Dates:

3/24 – St. Louis, MO – Sheldon Concert Hall

3/25 – Senatobia, MS – Northwest Mississippi Community College for the Performing Arts

4/6 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

4/7 – Vienna, VA – The Barns at Wolf Trap

4/14 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts

4/15 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

4/16 – Wilmington, DE – Copeland Hall

4/27 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre

4/28 – Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

4/29 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

5/4 – Lincolnton, GA – Little Roy & Lizzy Music Festival

5/13 – Greeneville, TN – Niswonger Performing Arts Center

6/2 – Shipshewana, IN – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

6/15 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena #

6/16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

6/22 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena #

6/23 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena #

7/7 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater #

7/19 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center #

7/20 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

8/10 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion #

8/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion #

9/30 – Steelville, MO – Wildwood Springs Lodge

# – with Chris Stapleton

(Photo: Chris Hollo / Courtesy Schmidt Relations)