Steve Nicks’ 4 Most Spellbinding Live Performances

Stevie Nicks isn’t one of the most beloved rock stars for no reason. We can attribute a measure of her success to her powerful songwriting, but no one can deny Nicks puts on a good live show. Below, find four of the most spell-binding live moments from Nicks’ storied career.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Silver Springs,” The Dance

Nicks’ performance of “Silver Springs,” from the 1997 concert, The Dance, is one of her most powerful to date. She stares into the soul of Lindsey Buckingham, the song’s subject, for the duration of the song. Given that The Dance was meant to be a reunion for the rockers, they inevitably would have to face some conflicts. Nicks penned this song in the wake of her breakup with Buckingham. Despite being a decade later, the emotions of that breakup seem as wrought as ever in this performance.

2. “Edge of Seventeen,” 1983 US Festival

It’s hard to pick one performance of “Edge of Seventeen” to beat out all the rest. The song is fodder for a good concert moment. We can’t claim it’s the best of all time, but we love the rendition Nicks performed at the 1983 US Festival. Nicks bounds around the stage while delivering her signature tune. She even comes face-to-face with the audience at one point. Her passion for performing is clearly evident here.

3. “Landslide” with Harry Styles, Troubadour

Nicks has had a number of stellar collaborations over the years. We could pick any of them for this list, but we have a special affinity for her performance alongside Harry Styles at the Troubadour. The pop star tapped Nicks to join him for a show at the historic venue early on in his solo career. The pair sang Nicks’ “Landslide” as a duet. The result was a stunning ballad and a passing of the torch from one of Styles’ biggest musical heroes.

4. “Gold Dust Woman,” The Dance

Circling back to The Dance, we also love the performance of “Gold Dust Woman” featured on the tracklist. “Gold Dust Woman” is a surefire crowd-pleaser. It’s arguably Nicks’ theme song, chock full of mysticism and sultry allure. We especially love Nicks’ trademark twirl that she dusts off at the end of this performance.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA