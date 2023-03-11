Watch: Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Perform “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel kicked off their co-headlining tour, Two Icons – One Night, on Friday (March 10) at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. In addition to individually dealing out some of their biggest hits for the crowd, the duo joined forces for a pair of duets.

While Nicks had the stage, Joel joined her to perform Tom Petty’s part in the classic 1981 track “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Nicks routinely teams up with other artists for duets of the song. The rock icon and Harry Styles previously performed the song together at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Nicks made a special appearance during Joel’s set as well, hopping on his ballad “And So It Goes.”

Check out clips of both performances, below.

Joel’s set acted as an abridged version of his monthly Madison Square Garden concerts. Nicks, however, had a few surprises up her shawl. She performed her song “Fall From Grace” for the first time in over a decade and delivered a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Sara” as a solo artist for the first time since 2008.

The performance also marked Nicks’ first on-stage appearance since the death of Christine McVie. Nicks paid tribute to her Fleetwood Mac bandmate while singing “Landslide.” “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do,” Nicks said.

Two Icons – One Night will continue on April 8 in Arlington, Texas. The duo will then make their way around the U.S. until November with stops in Nashville, Columbus, Kansas City, and more. Check out their tour dates, HERE.

Nicks recently released a collaborative track with Gorillaz titled “Oil.” The song is featured on Gorillaz’s eighth album, Cracker Island.

“I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair,” joked Nicks during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And so they’re doing it as we speak.”

Joel will continue his tenure at MSG throughout the year while on tour with Nicks. Find his solo tour dates, HERE.

