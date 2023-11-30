Christmas at Graceland: International Elvis Presley Fans Want to Watch, but Can’t and Speak out

It was Christmas once again at Graceland with celebrities gathering at the historic estate to bring in the holiday season Elvis-style. However, if you’re an international viewer, you may have been dismayed you couldn’t join in on the festivities.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Christmas at Graceland special wasn’t broadcast or available to stream internationally. Instead, potential viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure instead. Responding to an X (formerly Twitter) post by the Elvis estate, several users complained they couldn’t watch the special.

One person tweeted, “Can’t watch it in the UK.” Another messaged, “Where will we foreigners be able to see it? (Netherlands).” The broadcast wasn’t available as close as Mexico, with one person writing, “Where can I see it in México?”

Christmas at Graceland aired on NBC but was available to stream to Peacock as well. However, this appears specific to just the United States. The only way that international viewers would be able to watch the special is by downloading a VPN, which allows them to digitally change their location. Alternatively, they could also watch clips from the special on YouTube as well if they just wanted the highlights.

Elvis Presley Wanted to Tour Internationally

It seems as if the special is following in Elvis Presley’s own footsteps. The rock ‘n roll icon built a lasting legacy in the United States, but he never made it across the pond despite being personally invited by the Queen of England.

According to the Daily Express, it was one of Presley’s dreams to tour internationally. However, the musician’s aspirations were constantly rail-roaded by his manager Colonel Tom Parker. Parker was secretly an illegal alien and refused to leave the country for fear that he wouldn’t be able to re-enter America.

As a result, he kept the singer on a short leash and grounded in the United States, never letting the King take flight to Europe. Despite Presley never officially touring overseas, his popularity extended far beyond his reach. International audiences still fell in love with the King’s music, particularly his music of the 1970s, according to the New York Times.

So, it makes sense that viewers would want to experience the Christmas special. Unfortunately for now, there’s no easy path forward for them to.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)