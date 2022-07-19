Steven Spielberg Shoots Marcus Mumford’s Music Video on His iPhone

When Steven Spielberg was asked to shoot the latest music video for Marcus Mumford’s debut solo single, “Cannibal,” he didn’t bring a full production crew and multiple cameras to set. The Academy Award-winning director shot the video right on his iPhone.

The lead single off Mumford’s upcoming solo debut, Self-Titled, out Sept. 16, is accompanied by Spielberg’s one-take stripped-back music video in black and white with the singer sitting with his guitar in a high school gym as he moves through the moving ballad.

In an Instagram post, Mumford revealed that Spielberg shot the video with his phone while sitting in a rolling office chair, which was pushed around by the director’s wife Kate Capshaw, who is also credited as producer, art director and doll.

Kristie Macosko Krieger was also credited as producer and videographer, while Mumford’s wife actress Carey Mulligan helped with costuming and sound.



Taking in the setting of the video and the lyrics, the song alludes to abuse, perhaps sexual, at a young age—I can still taste you, And I hate it / That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child / And you knew it / You took the first slice of me / And you ate it raw / Ripped it in with your teeth / And your lips like a cannibal / You fucking animal.

Produced by Blake Mills, Mumford said he wrote “Cannibal” in early 2021 when he said he was “facing demons I danced with a long time in isolation.” Self-Titled also features collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” said Mumford on Instagram. “When people get it—it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

Though Spielberg directed the Oscar-winning film adaptation of West Side Story in 2021, “Cannibal” marks the first time the famed director has ever shot a music video.