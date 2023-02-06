Stevie Wonder Leads Grammy Motown Tribute with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton

Stevie Wonder led a small all-star tribute to Motown along with Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton to celebrate more than 60 years since the founding of the legendary label, its founder Berry Gordy, and its artists during the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Backed by the R&B vocal group WanMore, Wonder, 72, went into The Temptations’ 1964 hit “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” which was written by Robinson and his Miracles bandmate Bobby Rogers.

Stapleton soon joined on guitar and vocals for Wonder’s own 1973 solo classic “Higher Ground” and stuck around for Robinson’s performance.

Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson gives a Mowtown tribute at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GjQGcEsSy5 — Leon Carrington (@LeonCarrington) February 6, 2023

Dressed in a teal suit with black lapels, Robinson came on stage to sing his own 1967 hit with The Miracles, “Tears Of A Clown.” Wonder and Stapleton closed out with a jam.

Prior to the Grammys, Robinson, 82, was recently honored at the annual MusiCares Person Of The Year gala, along with Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, 93, who founded the label in 1960.

Robinson recently revealed his first new album in nearly a decade Gasms, scheduled for release in 2023.

A 23-time Grammy winner, Wonder’s Innervisions (1973), Fulfillingness’ First Finale (1974), and Songs in the Key of Life (1976) all won for Album of the Year.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images