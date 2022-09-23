Stevie Nicks Releases First New Music Since 2020, Cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”

Stevie Nicks has released her first new music since 2020, a powerful cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic song, “For What It’s Worth.”

The politically-minded track was famously sampled by Public Enemy in the early 2000s, as well. And Nicks’ version does both renditions justice, with thick acoustic guitars, a banshee guitar solo, and Nick’s striking vocals.

Nicks last released new music in 2020, with the song “Show Me The Way.”

Nicks revealed her plans to release the new recording of the Buffalo Springfield hit earlier in the week via Instagram

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” a picture of a handwritten note read.

“It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966,” the songstress continued. “It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times that we live in – that it has a lot to say…”

There’s something happening here/ But what it is ain’t exactly clear/ There’s a man with a gun over there/ Telling me I got to beware/ I think it’s time we stop,” she sings.

The singer is currently in the midst of a US tour that is set to conclude in late October. Check out the new cover below.

Sept 22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

Sept 30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

Oct 3 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 6 – Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 16 – Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium

Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Stevie Nicks (Photo: Primary Wave)