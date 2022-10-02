Acclaimed Young Musician Nandi Bushell Shares Debut Single, “The Shadows”

You may know her from her whimsical drum “feud” with Dave Grohl. You may know her from her time sitting in with the Foo Fighters. You may know her from her slew of popular covers shared on social media.

But now you will definitely know the young musician, Nandi Bushell, from her debut single, “The Shadows,” which the acclaimed artist shared this weekend. (Check out the new song below.)

The 12-year-old burgeoning artist, who rocked her way into many music fans’ hearts during the pandemic, wrote the new original track for her father after his battle with depression, which Bushell alluded to several months ago in a heartfelt video posted on Father’s Day.

Bushell played all of the instruments on the new song and the accompanying music video shows that off by displaying the young artist rocking instruments like bass, piano and drums.

“I am really excited for people to see my art,” said Bushell, who hopes the new song will display her prowess as an original writer and not just a cover performer, to Consequence. “I love performing covers and have so much fun making the cover videos, but I also want people to know how much I love writing music too.”

Added the musician, “I hope my song can also help other people who are feeling down. I want them to know they are loved, too, and can find help if they need it.”

Check out the new song and accompanying music video for “The Shadows” below.

And for more on the artist, check out a few of her cover performances posted to social media over the years HERE and HERE.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF)