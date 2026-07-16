Stevie Nicks Finished This Song About Lindsey Buckingham After Watching One of the ‘Twilight’ Movies

Songstress Stevie Nicks has written plenty of notable songs in her catalog about her former boyfriend, Lindsey Buckingham. There’s “Dreams”, “Landslide”, and oh, let’s not forget “Silver Springs”. However, there’s one song about Buckingham in her discography that can’t be ignored. “Moonlight(A Vampire’s Dream)” is a Twilight-inspired track that sings of vampires and eternal love.

The writing of this song came in two parts. In the 70s, Nicks began writing “Moonlight (A Vampire’s Dream)” while in a relationship with Buckingham. The second verse of the song came after Nicks saw the second Twilight movie, Twilight: New Moon.

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The song sings about both Edward and Bella’s relationship in the Twilight movies, as well as Nicks’ relationship with Lindsey.

“‘It’s strange, she runs from the ones she can’t keep up with’ – is all about the love affair between Bella and Edward [in Twilight: New Moon],” Nicks shared with Spinner UK. “But ‘Some call her strange lady from the mountains/Others say she’s not really real,’ that’s written in 1976. The same with the third verse: ‘He loves her, but he loves his life alone as well’ – people would think that was written about Edward, but it was written about Lindsey. So this really is an ancient song that encompasses my strange and everlasting relationship with Lindsey Buckingham, and Bella and Edward, all mixed into one.”

How ‘Twilight’ Saved Stevie Nicks’ Career

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When asked if she would call herself a “Twilighter,” Nicks told The Insider on the Breaking Dawn red carpet, “I totally am.” In a way, the songwriter has the last few years of her career to thank for Twilight inspiration.

After she released Trouble In Shangri-La in 2001, Nicks was hesitant about making music again.

“I was going to make a record. I really got very depressed feedback from everyone in the business around me, which was like, ‘You know what, the business is so screwed up that really, right now, you just shouldn’t bother[making another record]’” she shared with Mike Ragogna. “It wasn’t just my manager, it was everybody. It was like I’d tripped and fallen down the stairs…”

Apparently, it was after writing “Moonlight(A Vampire’s Dream)” that Nicks decided she wanted to make another album.

“When I finished the song, I got up and said to my assistant, ‘I am ready to do a record now,’” Nicks explained. “And I hadn’t done a record in ten years.”

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