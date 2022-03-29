Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks, & More Pledge to Help Ukrainian Refugees by Joining Social Media Rally

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, artists of all genres continue to take a stand in support of the Ukrainian people. They’ve written songs about their frustrations and fears, they’ve worked to spread awareness, they’ve helped to raise money. And now, artists are banding together to continue their support of Ukrainian refugees.

Stars like Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks, and Radiohead will take part in The Stand Up for Ukraine social media rally on April 8. This virtual rally, organized by Global Citizen, will urge governments and institutions from all over the world to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

“More than three million refugees have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. “Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different. We’re calling for an immediate end to this crisis, and the provision of immediate financing to support refugee relief efforts not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

Other big-name artists in attendance are Madonna, U2, Elton John, Celine Dion, Billy Joel, Hugh Jackman, Green Day, Juanes, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Pharrell, Ozzy Osbourne, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tame Impala, Chris Rock, Jon Batiste, Alejandro Sanz, Demi Lovato, and Pearl Jam.

This rally was put together after several pleas for help from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “On April 8, the biggest online event Social Media Rally will support people who were forced to flee Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a statement. “I’m inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody. Everyone who wants to join this movement and Stand Up for Ukraine.”

“We need to raise billions of dollars, not just millions at a global humanitarian pledging summit on April 9,” a statement reads on the Stand Up For Ukraine website. “We can do this. Join us to Stand Up for Ukraine.”

Find out more information on the Stand Up for Ukraine movement HERE.

Photo Credit: Primary Wave