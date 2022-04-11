Listen: Unreleased Outtakes of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A”

Bruce Springsteen is a cornerstone of heartland rock. His music defined an era of feeling in the United States and continues to do so today. But with such a storied career that spans several decades, there are bound to be things that get left out of the story.

One forgotten tidbit is the alternate versions of Springsteen’s well-known song, “Born in the U.S.A.”

Recently, Springsteen’s longtime collaborator and audio engineer Toby Scott brought these alternate versions to light. In a presentation at the SoundCheck Xpo held in Mexico City, Scott played a few different takes of “Born in the U.S.A.” One of these versions includes a bluesy take on the famous track, reportedly unheard before now.

Listen to different versions of “Born in the U.S.A.” below, starting at the 23:49 mark.

Other Springsteen headlines of late include the singer/songwriter’s appearance in the Stand Up For Ukraine livestream by Global Citizen. The live stream was put on to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” Springsteen said in promoting the event. “Join all of us on E Street, and Global Citizen, as we stand up for Ukraine and stand up for those displaced globally because everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.”

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH