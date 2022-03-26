Ukrainian Band KAZKA and Frontwoman Sasha Zaritska Working to Spread #IAMUKRAINE Awareness

Sasha Zaritska, a member of the electro-folk Ukrainian band KAZKA, sang her country’s National Anthem during the raising of the Ukrainian flag in New York.

The performance is one of many by the artist to raise awareness of the struggles in her now-war-torn homeland and to spread the word of the #IAMUKRAINE movement.

In conjunction with this work, KAZKA released a new single, “I AM NOT OK,” which was created within the first few days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February of this year.

On April 2, Zaritska will perform at the Charity Gala Event in Chicago and the next day in New York. She is also slated to perform in Miami at a later date.

The Charity Gala Event will be held in order to help Ukrainian voices of struggle and pain and to increase the awareness around the need for help to stop the Vladimir Putin-led Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zaritska recently spoke at the SXSW music and arts festival this year. She was supposed to perform at the festival with her band, but the group itself was unable to leave Ukraine because of the conflict. Check out that interview (with Zaritska’s interpreter) below.

The efforts by Zaritska and her band are one of many musically-inspired efforts to help the country of Ukraine in its crisis. Another recent move came from the Russian punk group, Pussy Riot, who set up NFTs to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

Photo courtesy GoGoLa Agency