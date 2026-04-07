Stevie Nicks “Is the Only Person Who Could Sing a Tom Petty Song and Do It Justice”—and This Performance of Petty’s Signature Tune Is Proof

While fans will always remember Tom Petty as the talent behind hit singles like “American Girl”, Stevie Nicks viewed him as more than a famed singer and songwriter. She considered him a knight in shining armor. Getting the chance to collaborate over the years, Nicks found herself in a deep place of mourning in October 2017 when Petty sadly passed away at 66. Although his legacy in the music industry will never be forgotten, Nicks once produced a timeless cover of “Free Fallin’”, honoring the man behind Muddy Wilbury.

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The moment came when Nicks performed at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on March 24, 2019. Not even three years had passed since Petty’s death. Still carrying the weight of that loss, Nicks took the stage and delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Free Fallin’” that felt like a personal tribute. And to make it better, the entire arena understood the assignment as some performed the lyrics with her.

“I think that Stevie is the only person who could sing a Tom Petty song and do it justice. Bless,” wrote one fan—a statement that is hard to argue after hearing her rendition.

Released on Petty’s debut solo album, Full Moon Fever, “Free Fallin’” hit the airwaves in October 1989. The song quickly soared to the Top 10 on the charts. It peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the US Mainstream Rock charts. Looking at the reception the song received within the era of streaming, “Free Fallin’” continues to make its way to the one billion mark. It currently sits at 913 million.

[RELATED: Tom Petty Made This Mid-2000s Album With One Activity in Mind, and I Must Say, He Nailed It]

Stevie Nicks Lost The One Who Truly Had Her “Heart”

Aside from the cover from Nicks, the singer formed a lasting friendship with Petty when she insisted he work with her on her debut solo album, Bella Donna. Once discussing the invitation, Petty admitted, “It was her mission in life that I should write her a song. And we were a little wary of Stevie. We didn’t quite know whether to like Stevie or not, because we kind of saw this big corporate rock band, Fleetwood Mac, which was wrong—they were actually artistic people.”

Able to look past his own opinion, Petty accepted the invitation, and “Draggin’ Me Heart Around” was born. It was also the only song on Bella Donna that wasn’t written by Nicks. That credit went to Petty and Mike Campbell.

Much like “Free Fallin’”, “Draggin’ My Heart Around” climbed the charts, landing No. 2 on the US Mainstream Rock chart and No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

At the time of Petty’s death, Nicks penned a letter describing the massive loss she felt. “I lost one of the last people I could truly talk to… who understood who I was, and what I stood for.” The two seemed to be more than collaborators as she added, “One of the only people who truly had my heart and cherished it. A knight in shining armor. My world is just darker since he’s been gone.”

While the years move forward without Petty, his voice, talent, and legacy continue to entertain those who press play.

(Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)