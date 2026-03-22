On This Day in 2023, We Said Goodbye to the Brother of a Rock Hall of Famer Who Played in Bands With Tom Petty and Linda Ronstadt

In 1970, Tom Petty formed the Southern-rock outfit Mudcrutch with high school friend Tom Leadon. Eventually adding co-lead guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench, the Gainesville, Florida-based outfit never made it to the charts before splitting up in 1975. However, Petty, Campbell, and Tench would go on to form Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, which you may have heard of.

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Most of the original lineup, including Leadon, would reunite in 2007, releasing two albums before Petty’s death in 2017 effectively ended the group. Six years later, on this day (March 22) in 2023, Tom Leadon died at age 70.

Petty Followed Tom Leadon to Los Angeles

Born Sept. 16, 1952 in Rosemount, Minnesota, Tom Leadon moved with his family to San Diego before settling in Gainesville in 1964.

Growing up with two musical parents, Leadon joined a Gainesville band called the Epics at age 13. That’s where his path first crossed with Tom Petty, a member of a rival band named the Sundowners. “Fascinated” with Petty, Leadon returned the next day and knocked on the door. After that, “We were pretty much inseparable,” he told Gainesville Rock History.

In 1970, the pair formed Mudcrutch alongside Campbell, drummer Randall Marsh, and singer Jim Lenahan. They quickly gained a cult following in town, becoming a fixture at University of Florida fraternity parties.

However, after a fight with Petty, Leadon left the band in 1972. He subsequently moved to Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of older brother Bernie, who had recently joined a little band called the Eagles.

“I was kind of hot-headed and I had some kind of arguments with Petty,” Leadon told Gainesville Rock History. “I was getting where I wanted to do more bluegrass and country music, and we weren’t hanging out as often any more because I was with my girlfriend and not hanging with Tom all the time like I usually had done.”

In California, Leadon joined Linda Ronstadt’s backing band as a guitarist, and co-wrote “Hollywood Waltz” on the Eagles’ 1975 album One Of These Nights. Soon, Petty and the remaining members of Mudcrutch came to visit him in L.A. They stayed.

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Reuniting With Mudcrutch

Eventually, Tom Leadon moved to Nashville to teach guitar. In 2007, his phone rang as he was driving home from the grocery store. It was Tom Petty, and he wanted to get the band back together. The next year, Mudcrutch released their self-titled debut album—four decades after their beginning.

“As soon as we started playing with them again, it felt like we were home,” Leadon said.

Following news of Leadon’s death, Mike Campbell wrote, “A kinder soul never walked the earth. I will always miss his spirit and generosity. Sleep peacefully my old friend.”

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images