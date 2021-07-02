Behind the Song: “Strange Fruit,” Billie Holiday

Some songwriters write for an entire lifetime and never see much success, or never have their work publicly acknowledged, good as it may be. And then there are writers who seem to just be in the right place at the right time, who haven’t put all that much elbow grease into it, but still hit the jackpot when a song they wrote, or co-wrote, makes them a million bucks.

And then there’s the one-in-a-billion anomaly of someone who’s not really known as a songwriter or musician at all, writing something that becomes one of the greatest songs in recorded history, a piece of music that Time magazine called “The Song of the (20th) Century.” That piece of music is “Strange Fruit.”

Abel Meeropol was an English teacher in New York City in the 1930s who, purportedly upon seeing a photograph of two black men lynched in Indiana, wrote a poem about it called “Strange Fruit.” He set the poem to music, and he and his wife performed it as a stinging indictment of the racist South in venues around New York City. It made its way to young jazz singer Billie Holiday, who recorded it with some trepidation.

It goes without saying that a black woman dissing the South for lynching blacks in 1939 certainly would not have been very welcome beyond the Mason-Dixon line. And, more than likely, neither would have Meeropol, although he wrote under the pseudonym “Lewis Allan.” The surprising thing to many has been that Meeropol wasn’t black or some kind of big-time civil rights advocate. He was white, Jewish, and, at that time, a Communist. But he was appalled at the treatment of blacks more than half a century after emancipation.

With three verses— no choruses, no bridge, just three verses of poetry, put to music by a then-amateur musician—”Strange Fruit” probably wouldn’t get past the first verse in a music publisher’s CD player today. And conventional wisdom would have said that Holiday would be committing career suicide. But the song made her one of the biggest vocalists in jazz, and she re-recorded it in 1944.

The original recording is about as far from today’s modern recordings as one can imagine, with an obviously dated sound and a fairly subdued arrangement. The intro is over a minute long, said to be due to the producer’s trying to compensate for the lyrical brevity. Holiday’s version is probably the best known, but over the past 82 years it has been recorded by artists as varied as Lou Rawls, Sting, Tori Amos, Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, and many others. It shows no sign of fading into obscurity.

Holiday died in 1959 of the excess that so often comes with a life in music. Meeropol gained notoriety, not from this song and ones that he later wrote for such artists as Frank Sinatra, but by becoming the adoptive father of the young sons of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the only two people executed for espionage by the U.S. Government during the Cold War.