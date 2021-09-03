R. Kelly, Kanye, and Drake—Oh My! The Canadian’s New Album, ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ Brings Controversy

After the release of his new LP today (September 3), Certified Lover Boy, internet sleuths around the globe have been discovering bits of information that have since sparked some controversy for the platinum-selling, Grammy-winning artist, Drake.

For one, accused abuser, R. Kelly, who is currently on trial, is listed with writing credits on two of Drake’s new songs, “TSU” and “Half on a Baby.”

In addition, Drake seemed to call out famous rapper-producer, Kanye West, on the new album’s track, “7 am On Bridle Path.” While he doesn’t mention the rapper by name, the Twittersphere sleuths believe he’s referring to Ye while rapping, You over there in denial, we not neck and neck / It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct / Man, fuck a ‘Respectfully,’ I just want my respect / They tried to label me mean, I say what I mean / People that could’ve stayed on the team / They played in between.



West, who recently released his new LP, Donda, and Drake have long battled in the press, sometimes viciously, including the time Kaney leaked Drake’s address on social media.

You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media / Isn’t that an ironic revelation?/Give that address to your driver, make it your destination / ‘Stead of just a post out of desperation / This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation / While you over there tryna impress the nation / Mind’s runnin’ wild with the speculation.



Notably, too, hip-hop mogul, Jay Z, appeared on both Drake’s and Kanye’s new records, despite the feud. Ever the businessman, Jay has earned some humorous memes on Twitter thanks to his dual (duel?) participation. Like this one:

Jay z when the check clears from his Kanye and Drake features #CertifiedLoverBoy pic.twitter.com/qpDo2IcIge — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) September 3, 2021

Check out Drake’s And Kanye’s albums below: