Monday (September 27), singer R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts of abuse and racketeering in sex traffic allegations by a Federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, The Chicago Tribune and The New York Times reported.

The US Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York took to Twitter to share the news. “R. Kelly found guilty on ALL COUNTS,” the tweet read.

R. Kelly found guilty on ALL COUNTS — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) September 27, 2021

Earlier today, we reported the jurors were in deliberation, which was comprised of seven men and five women, since Friday, now a verdict is out.

“This case is about a predator,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez told the jury during opening statements in August, The Huffington Post reported. “A man who, for decades, used his fame, popularity, and network of people at his disposal to target, groom, and exploit young girls, boys, and women for his own sexual gratification.”

The 54-year-old R&B singer will be sentenced on May 4 for the trial that began on August 18. He faces potentially 10 years-to-life in prison. According to CNN, an attorney for Kelly said his attorney is disappointed in the verdict and is considering filing an appeal.

Kelly still faces more charges of child pornography and obstruction.

