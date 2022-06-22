‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery Releases “Change” Off Forthcoming Album ‘Decide’

Actor, musician and producer Joe Keery, who also stars as Steve Harrington on the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things has released a new single “Change” as Djo, off his forthcoming album Decide, out Sept. 16.

Recently teasing the track, Keery set up the Djo “hotline,” where fans could dial “(928)-8-DECIDE” to hear an 8-bit audio snippet of the song.

A follow-up to his 2019 debut Twenty Twenty—Keery’s first solo release since leaving the Chicago band Post Animal, which released three albums together from 2015 through 2018—the electrified “Change” seeps in synth and dances around Keery’s lyrics and funk- and psych-rock backbeats.

“Change” Single Art

Keery, who has been making music since his teens worked on Decide with musician engineer Adam Thein during the pandemic before recording the album at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. The album is an aural history of Keery’s life in his 20s with reflections on growing up, relationships, and living in a tech-induced world.

Keery, as Djo, has been performing live throughout 2022, appearing at several festivals, including Shaky Knees, Boston Calling and Bottle Rock. Djo is also set to appear at the upcoming Lollapalooza on July 31, Sea Hear Now in Asbury Park, New Jersey on Sept. 17, and an Oct. 15 show at Austin City Limits festivals, in addition to a show at Bottom Lounge in Chicago on July 30.

Aside from his role on Stranger Things, which is currently in its fourth season, Keery recently starred in the 2021 action-comedy Free Guy, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi.

Photo: Dana Trippe