Summerfest Continues with Big-Name Performers This Weekend

Summerfest 2023 returns today (July 6). The festival’s third weekend will showcase giants in the music industry like Imagine Dragons and Zach Bryan. Already bringing the groove and fun to fans June 22-24 and June 29-July 1, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based fest is ready for more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dubbed “the world’s largest music festival,” Summerfest recently enjoyed headlining performances from Dave Matthews Band, ODESZA, Zac Brown Band and James Taylor. Others to grace the fest’s stages include The Avett Brothers, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes and Earth, Wind & Fire—to name a few. See the full list of participants HERE.

This weekend, though, more is in store for ticket-holders—from Jenny Lewis to the War on Drugs. Check out the full list of performers for this weekend (courtesy of Radio Milwaukee) below.

Thursday, July 6

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7:30 p.m. — Yung Gravy (free with Summerfest admission)

AmFam House Stage

3 p.m. — Jenny Lewis

BMO Pavilion

9:30 p.m. — Lauren Daigle

7:30 p.m. — Stephanie Joanna

5:30 p.m. — The Docksiders

Miller Lite Oasis

10:15 p.m. — Dylan Scott

8:15 p.m. — Tanner Adell

6:15 p.m. — Levi Riggs

4:15 p.m. — Runaway Jane

2:30 p.m. — Willow Hill

Generac Power Stage

9:30 p.m. — Yungblud

7:30 p.m. — The Regrettes

5:30 p.m. — Joey Valence & Brae

3:30 p.m. — Leah Kate

1:45 p.m. — Definitely Maybe

Noon — Shotgun Jane

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

10 p.m. — Dinosaur Jr.

8 p.m. — Smoking Popes

6:30 p.m. — Porcupine

5 p.m. — Husbands

UScellular Connection Stage

10 p.m. — Smash Mouth

8:15 p.m. — The Gufs

Uline Warehouse

9:30 p.m. — The War on Drugs

7:30 p.m. — Cautious Clay

5:30 p.m. — Jenny Lewis

3:30 p.m. — Horsegirl

1:45 p.m. — Lifeguard

Sound Waves Stage

7 p.m. — City Lights: New Wave Hip-Hop

Friday, July 7

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Zach Bryan

AmFam House Stage

4 p.m. — The Pretty Reckless

2 p.m. — Cafuné

BMO Pavilion

9:30 p.m. — Styx

7:30 p.m. — Jet Black Roses

Miller Lite Oasis

10:15 p.m. — The Pretty Reckless

8:15 p.m. — Piqued Jacks

6:15 p.m. — Good Boy Daisy

4:15 p.m. — Here Come the Mummies

Generac Power Stage

9:30 p.m. — Japanese Breakfast

7:30 p.m. — Built to Spill

5:30 p.m. — NEWSKI

3:30 p.m. — Cafuné

1:45 p.m. — Disq

Noon — The Cuz

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

10 p.m. — Grupo Niche

6 p.m. — Tito Puente, Jr.

UScellular Connection Stage

10 p.m. — Tyler Hubbard

8:15 p.m. — Frank Ray

6:15 p.m. — Annie Bosko

Uline Warehouse

9:30 p.m. — Collective Soul

7:30 p.m. — Soul Asylum

5:30 p.m. — The Honest Heart Collective

3:30 p.m. — Galactic feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph

1:45 p.m. — Balkun Brothers

Sound Waves Stage

7 p.m. — Mr. New York: Lovers & Friends R&B Concert

Saturday, July 8

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Imagine Dragons

AmFam House Stage

4 p.m. — Walk the Moon

2 p.m. — The Beaches

BMO Pavilion

9:30 p.m. — Ne-Yo

8 p.m. — Rayven

5:30 p.m. — Cain Lofton

1:30 p.m. — The Steepwater Band

Miller Lite Oasis

10:15 p.m. — Fleet Foxes

8:15 p.m. — Momma

6:15 p.m. — The Mountain Goats

Generac Power Stage

9:30 p.m. — Walk the Moon

7:30 p.m. — BBNO$

5:30 p.m. — Galxara

3:30 p.m. — The Beaches

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

10 p.m. — Tesla

6 p.m. — Buckcherry

4 p.m. — Saliva

UScellular Connection Stage

10 p.m. — Scotty McCreery

8:15 p.m. — Morgan Wade

6:15 p.m. — Corey Kent

4:15 p.m. — Hailey Whitters

2:30 p.m. — Greylan James

12:45 p.m. — Kalie Shorr

Uline Warehouse

9 p.m. — Smokey Robinson

7:30 p.m. — Mayyadda

1:45 p.m. — KBTHESINGER

Noon — RJ Griffith

Sound Waves Stage

7 p.m. — Sad Boy Saturday: Emo Music Takeover

Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images