Summerfest Continues with Big-Name Performers This Weekend

Summerfest 2023 returns today (July 6). The festival’s third weekend will showcase giants in the music industry like Imagine Dragons and Zach Bryan. Already bringing the groove and fun to fans June 22-24 and June 29-July 1, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based fest is ready for more.
Dubbed “the world’s largest music festival,” Summerfest recently enjoyed headlining performances from Dave Matthews Band, ODESZA, Zac Brown Band and James Taylor. Others to grace the fest’s stages include The Avett Brothers, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes and Earth, Wind & Fire—to name a few. See the full list of participants HERE.
This weekend, though, more is in store for ticket-holders—from Jenny Lewis to the War on Drugs. Check out the full list of performers for this weekend (courtesy of Radio Milwaukee) below.
Thursday, July 6
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 7:30 p.m. — Yung Gravy (free with Summerfest admission)
AmFam House Stage
- 3 p.m. — Jenny Lewis
BMO Pavilion
- 9:30 p.m. — Lauren Daigle
- 7:30 p.m. — Stephanie Joanna
- 5:30 p.m. — The Docksiders
Miller Lite Oasis
- 10:15 p.m. — Dylan Scott
- 8:15 p.m. — Tanner Adell
- 6:15 p.m. — Levi Riggs
- 4:15 p.m. — Runaway Jane
- 2:30 p.m. — Willow Hill
Generac Power Stage
- 9:30 p.m. — Yungblud
- 7:30 p.m. — The Regrettes
- 5:30 p.m. — Joey Valence & Brae
- 3:30 p.m. — Leah Kate
- 1:45 p.m. — Definitely Maybe
- Noon — Shotgun Jane
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 10 p.m. — Dinosaur Jr.
- 8 p.m. — Smoking Popes
- 6:30 p.m. — Porcupine
- 5 p.m. — Husbands
UScellular Connection Stage
- 10 p.m. — Smash Mouth
- 8:15 p.m. — The Gufs
Uline Warehouse
- 9:30 p.m. — The War on Drugs
- 7:30 p.m. — Cautious Clay
- 5:30 p.m. — Jenny Lewis
- 3:30 p.m. — Horsegirl
- 1:45 p.m. — Lifeguard
Sound Waves Stage
- 7 p.m. — City Lights: New Wave Hip-Hop
Friday, July 7
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Zach Bryan
AmFam House Stage
- 4 p.m. — The Pretty Reckless
- 2 p.m. — Cafuné
BMO Pavilion
- 9:30 p.m. — Styx
- 7:30 p.m. — Jet Black Roses
Miller Lite Oasis
- 10:15 p.m. — The Pretty Reckless
- 8:15 p.m. — Piqued Jacks
- 6:15 p.m. — Good Boy Daisy
- 4:15 p.m. — Here Come the Mummies
Generac Power Stage
- 9:30 p.m. — Japanese Breakfast
- 7:30 p.m. — Built to Spill
- 5:30 p.m. — NEWSKI
- 3:30 p.m. — Cafuné
- 1:45 p.m. — Disq
- Noon — The Cuz
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 10 p.m. — Grupo Niche
- 6 p.m. — Tito Puente, Jr.
UScellular Connection Stage
- 10 p.m. — Tyler Hubbard
- 8:15 p.m. — Frank Ray
- 6:15 p.m. — Annie Bosko
Uline Warehouse
- 9:30 p.m. — Collective Soul
- 7:30 p.m. — Soul Asylum
- 5:30 p.m. — The Honest Heart Collective
- 3:30 p.m. — Galactic feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph
- 1:45 p.m. — Balkun Brothers
Sound Waves Stage
- 7 p.m. — Mr. New York: Lovers & Friends R&B Concert
Saturday, July 8
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- Imagine Dragons
AmFam House Stage
- 4 p.m. — Walk the Moon
- 2 p.m. — The Beaches
BMO Pavilion
- 9:30 p.m. — Ne-Yo
- 8 p.m. — Rayven
- 5:30 p.m. — Cain Lofton
- 1:30 p.m. — The Steepwater Band
Miller Lite Oasis
- 10:15 p.m. — Fleet Foxes
- 8:15 p.m. — Momma
- 6:15 p.m. — The Mountain Goats
Generac Power Stage
- 9:30 p.m. — Walk the Moon
- 7:30 p.m. — BBNO$
- 5:30 p.m. — Galxara
- 3:30 p.m. — The Beaches
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
- 10 p.m. — Tesla
- 6 p.m. — Buckcherry
- 4 p.m. — Saliva
UScellular Connection Stage
- 10 p.m. — Scotty McCreery
- 8:15 p.m. — Morgan Wade
- 6:15 p.m. — Corey Kent
- 4:15 p.m. — Hailey Whitters
- 2:30 p.m. — Greylan James
- 12:45 p.m. — Kalie Shorr
Uline Warehouse
- 9 p.m. — Smokey Robinson
- 7:30 p.m. — Mayyadda
- 1:45 p.m. — KBTHESINGER
- Noon — RJ Griffith
Sound Waves Stage
- 7 p.m. — Sad Boy Saturday: Emo Music Takeover
