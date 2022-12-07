Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan to Headline 2023 Railbird Fest

Tyler Childers and Zach Bryan have been tapped as headliners for the 2023 Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.

Both Bryan and Childers are returning Railbird Fest performers. Bryan, a rising folk and country artist whose latest album American Heartbreak reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Folk Albums chart, as well as No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200, will headline on June 3, while Childers returns as a headliner on June 4. Weezer, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Amos Lee, Whiskey Myers, Sheryl Crow, Charley Crockett, Valerie June and Madeline Edwards are among the many other acts on the two-day bill. The festival takes place June 3 and 4 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington.

The festival includes a bourbon experience where guests can sample and purchase bourbon made locally by Kentucky distilleries. Railbird Music Festival is named in honor of the state’s horse racing history, as a railbird is known as a spectator at a horse race who watches from the railing.

Railbird Fest began in 2019 with Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Mavis Staples, The Raconteurs and Childers headlining.

“The idea was to have an A-list festival with great talent right here in central Kentucky and then marry that with our location,” Rail Bird Fest Founder David Helmers said in a 2019 interview with the Owensboro Times. “Whether that’s horses and horse racing, bourbon, craft beer, or food — everything we did we wanted to be a reflection of Kentucky and what makes this state so great…The idea was to celebrate Kentucky and really share that with all those in attendance.”

Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, The War and Treaty and Black Pumas are among the other artists who have performed at Railbird Fest in the past.

Presale tickets are available beginning on Thursday (Dec. 8) at 12 p.m. ET.

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images