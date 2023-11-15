Supro 1614RT Amulet Review

Do you need an amp to practice at home? Are you recording an album and need a great sound without shaking the walls? Do you need to play at all hours of the day as you try to sculpt the perfect guitar sound?

If any of these scenarios sound familiar to you, a good-quality low-powered amp can help you scale up your game.

The market of small, low-power amps has been thriving for a few years, and for the right reasons: these tiny amps give guitarists unprecedented flexibility and ease of use that no bulky combo or head/cab combination can provide. And if you're also looking for the timeless vibe of a tube amp combined with the versatility of modern guitar gear, the Sweetwater Exclusive Supro 1614RT Amulet is a fantastic option.

A vintage-looking combo amp that comes with a switchable 15W/5W/1W power attenuator, the Amulet gives you the right amount of power to perform in front of a small audience or just enough to practice at home without issues.

The tube-driven tremolo and reverb sound authentic and immersive, with a versatile sonic palette that doesn't require pedals to sound professional and carefully crafted. Finally, the upgraded 12" Celestion G12M Creamback speaker brings to life the amp's natural overdrive sound when pushed to its limit, perfect for your guitar hero moments.

All in all, if you’re a guitarist looking for a high-quality, all-in-one solution to your needs in the recording studio and at home, the Amulet might be the best option for you. So, let’s take a look at this new amp and discuss what makes it unique.

Product Overview

Supro is a household name in the realm of rock n roll. Beloved by Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, and many other rock legends, these amps were manufactured until the late 60s in Chicago before eventually being discontinued.

But ever since its reestablishment in 2014, Supro has focused on delivering high-quality yet reasonably-priced vintage-sounding amps and pedals, and the Amulet is one of their latest, most interesting releases.

The Supro Amulet is an all-tube combo that gigging guitarists will love at first sight, especially those who perform frequently in small venues. With a vintage reverb and tremolo, you'll be able to create a range of warm, blooming, clean sounds, as well as the legendary Supro crunch made popular by guitar icons in the 60s and beyond. The preamp gain stage, reverb gain make-up, and tremolo sections all use 12AX7 preamp tubes, while a single 12AT7 drives the front end of the spring reverb.

The Supro Amulet's control panel is extremely intuitive, featuring a volume knob and tone controls, reverb and tremolo effect knobs, as well as a power attenuator switch.

Finding the sweet spot with the Amulet couldn't be easier. The amp's switchable power attenuator, which lets you choose between 1 watt, 5 watts, or 15 watts of output, makes the amp ideal for use in the bedroom, the studio, or on stage, while its rich dynamics and ultra-low noise performance will definitely satisfy the needs of musicians of all levels.

Compared to other, similarly-priced combo amps, the Amulet offers a distinctive overdrive at manageable volume levels, making it an excellent choice for guitarists looking for a portable solution that can still deliver a professional sound. Unlike its predecessors, this new model comes with a 12” speaker that will further enrich the depth and articulation of your instrument.

Pros:

Three-way switchable power output for versatile volume control.

The bigger Celestion Creamback speaker delivers rich, vintage tones.

Onboard reverb and adjustable tremolo speed and depth.

Ideal for gigging musicians due to its portable design and tonal flexibility.

You can get the classic Supro crunch even at lower volumes.

Cons:

The single 12" speaker still won’t be enough for larger stages.

Premium retro design comes at a higher price point.

The vintage sound texture might not be everyone’s taste.

Things To Consider Before Buying the Supro 1614RT Amulet

Tube amps can upgrade your sound in ways no other amps or pedals can, and opting for a low-powered tube amp is the perfect solution for artists who want to craft a unique sound and carry it with them at all times.

Musicians often want to enhance their sound with the warmth, depth, and dynamic response that only tubes can offer, which is why this type of amp is sought after for its ability to add character and a touch of vintage flair to the music.

A low-powered tube amp is an attractive option for the gigging guitarist who appreciates vintage tones but also needs modern flexibility. It's also great for those who record music at home and aim to publish songs of the highest possible quality. However, it may not be the best fit for players who need a broader range of modern sounds or who mostly play in large venues: the single 12" speaker is not powerful enough unless you connect it to the PA.

Let’s discuss the most important aspects to consider when buying a new portable tube amp.

Volume Requirements Versus Environment

Start by thinking about how and where you’re planning to use your tube amp. If you’re touring extensively, a combo amp like the Amulet is a great choice as it’s easy to carry around, but for big stages, you’ll always need to amplify it through the PA.

If your drummer is a beast, even small/medium venues might be challenging, so make sure you evaluate your needs and the average stage you perform in before choosing the right amp for you.

If you’re using it only at home, the Amulet’s power attenuator is a godsend, especially if you want to make the most of the amp's natural overdrive. Yet again, some might think $1000+ for a tube amp that’ll never leave your bedroom is a bit of a waste.

All in all, the Amulet and all low-powered tube amps are a great choice for gigging guitarists who can use them to practice and perform, but also for players who use them for home practice and record, whether in the studio or at home. It’s their versatility that makes this type of amp so popular nowadays.

Tone Preferences

If you’re looking for a classic sound reminiscent of the '60s and '70s rock era, the Amulet's vintage voicing will leave you breathless. Whether your style leans towards blues, classic rock, or similar genres, the amp's warm and responsive overdrive will perfectly match your sonic aesthetics.

On the other hand, tube amps are usually nowhere near as versatile as their solid-state counterparts, so if you like to jump from one genre to the other, think carefully as to whether a tube amp is the right choice for you.

Effects

Modern tube amps tend to offer one or two built-in effects to craft an authentic sound without using pedals, and it makes a huge difference if you're planning to perform without carrying your pedal board. Obviously, solid-state amps provide endless customization options when it comes to built-in effects, but at the expense of the warmth and natural depth of the analog sound.

With built-in reverb and tremolo, the Amulet offers essential effects without the need for extra pedals while preserving the purity of your signal path. These onboard effects are designed to enhance the amp's core tones and make it easier to sculpt the ideal sound without carrying dozens of pedals with you at all times.

Portability

Breaking your back to carry your gear at the weekly rehearsal or local jam session doesn’t seem worth it, doesn’t it? Once again, depending on the environment you usually play in, opting for a lightweight, portable amp might make your life easier and every performance more enjoyable.

Weighing just 35 lbs and with a relatively compact size, the Amulet offers a pretty handy box full of features for musicians on the move. Whether for rehearsals, small concerts, and daily practice in your bedroom, you'll be able to move this low-powered amp easily, and thanks to the built-in effects, the items and weight to carry around are further reduced.

Sound Level Control

For those practicing or recording at home, having selectable wattage is fundamental: this feature ensures your amp can be as quiet or as loud as the situation demands while preserving its natural tone.

You might not be interested in this feature if you're using your tube amp only on stage, but trust us, having the ability to reduce sound levels while still achieving a crunchy sound (without using overdrive pedals) comes in very handy.

Whether you're working on a solo in your bedroom or even recording a demo at your friend's home recording studio, the versatility provided by a power attenuator can enhance your creativity and allow you to further explore the power of your gear.

Features & Benefits

Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting features of the new Supro 1614RT Amulet.

Power Attenuator

If you want to nail the perfect tone even at low volumes, you'll love the Amulet's built-in power attenuator. By allowing guitarists to scale the output from 15 watts down to 1 watt, the Amulet ensures that the rich, tube-driven sound is preserved regardless of volume levels. That's a fantastic feature for practicing as well as recording sessions: both your ears and neighbors will thank you!

12” Celestion Creamback Speaker

This latest version of the Amulet comes with a Celestion Creamback 12" speaker, which makes a huge difference when compared to the 2022 version with the 10" speaker. The combo amp gained in power, articulation, and depth, bringing to life a sound that's robust yet controlled, making it more suitable for live environments.

While the 1x10" sounds far from bad, it's missing the point of getting a low-powered amp, which is to use it in as many situations as possible, including on stage, without the need to connect to the PA.

Onboard Reverb and Tremolo

The all-tube reverb and tremolo effects add an extra layer of depth and texture to the Amulet’s timeless sound. These effects allow musicians to enhance their tone naturally and create an authentic vintage vibe without purchasing or carrying around expensive pedal boards.

The Amulet’s lush reverb creates an immersive, mesmerizing sound texture that will blend magnificently with most environments, while the tremolo will enhance and add variety to the natural qualities of your instrument and amp.

Both effects feel timeless and genuine, galvanizing the warmth and natural articulation of the Amulet. If you're looking for an all-in-one solution to make your guitar sound superb, this tube amp is a great choice.

Alternatives

Looking for vintage tones and modern flexibility in a portable tube amp? Aside from the Supro Amulet, there are a couple of excellent options worth considering.

If the Amulet's American-style vintage sound isn't quite your beat, give the wholly British-sounding Vox AC10C1 a try.

The Vox AC10C1 is a compact all-tube amp that delivers classic Vox tones in a small package: with 10 watts of power and a Celestion V-type speaker, the amp offers iconic British-style tones for recording and practice sessions. The Vox AC10C1 is also suitable for coffee shop gigs and jam sessions where a larger amp might be an overkill.

The built-in digital reverb adds some space to your sound and captures the magic of a traditional spring reverb tank. All in all, the Vox AC10C1 gives you classic Top Boost tones in an all-tube yet reasonably-priced combination.

Ideal for those looking for a British tone

Half the price of the Amulet

10-watt tube amp with a 10" Vox speaker

Top boost circuit provides a signature Vox chime and midrange

A more mid-forward alternative to the Amulet's warmth

Compact and easy to transport

The Fender Blues Junior IV has been a go-to amp for many guitarists looking for the classic Fender clean tones and its genuine spring reverb. This 15-watt, 1 x 12" combo packs a larger sound than you’d expect from its compact size, with a high-quality preamp circuit that further enhances its full tonality.

The Eminence Red White and Blues 12" brings to life tight lows, smooth mids, and brilliant highs, perfect for recreating the timeless Fender sound if that’s what you’re after.

Portable, versatile, and with a truly retro American sound, the Fender Blues Junior IV is one of the safest options in the guitar world if you're looking for a reliable and powerful tube amp for all situations.

15-watt tube amp with a 12" speaker

Classic Fender clean tone with spring reverb

Better suited for larger venues compared to the Amulet

Higher headroom for clean tones

Slightly less focused on vintage overdrive tones

Final Thoughts

The Supro 1614RT Amulet is a fantastic tube combo amp that solves a common issue among guitarists: the need for a portable, versatile, and vintage-sounding amp that can be used in a wide range of environments.

Whether you're practicing at home, recording in the studio, or performing in small to medium venues, the latest Amulet combo amp delivers a rich, warm, and crunchy sound that will undoubtedly satisfy your needs and elevate your playing experience.

If you're on a budget or need a more British-sounding amp, the Vox AC10C1 is a great alternative, but you might find it hard to carry it with you on stage at all times, given its limited power.

The best, more affordable alternative to the Supro Amulet is perhaps the Fender Blues Junior IV, with a timeless American voice, endless customization options, and enough power to take the spotlight on stage and in rehearsal rooms.

