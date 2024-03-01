Vox AC15C1 Review: The Right Combo Amp for You?

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

These days, you're spoilt for choice when you're hunting for a new combo tube amp–there are countless models to choose from, many of which offer excellent value for money, broad features, and high-quality tones.

One of my favorites is the Vox AC15C1. This guitar amp is fully analog and offers the iconic Vox sound, with a range of more modern features and design characteristics. It's a great amp for the price and would be suitable to use on stage, or in the studio for rehearsals and practice.

There are a couple of things you should consider before buying tube combo amps: in particular, the type of tones you want to achieve, what controls and features you like, and what wattage and volume scale you need for your environments. (More on that later).

This review takes a deep look at the Vox AC15C1, which is a popular model in its category, although it does have some more niche elements that might not be for everyone (particularly if you're looking for more modern, modeling amps).

Overall, the Vox AC15C1 is a fantastic product on the Vox lineup, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding amp with this style in the price range. This is a perfect choice for guitarists looking for an amp that delivers an authentic vintage tone.

Keep reading for a more detailed review, and some suggestions of similar amps!

Vox AC15C1: Overview

The Vox AC15C1 is a 15-watt tube combo amp, offering the classic Vox tone with an intermediate price tag. This amp helps you to achieve the iconic British, chimey tone that made Vox famous–and is large and powerful enough to use on stage. It has all the features a professional guitarist would need, and the quality to boot.

It comes with two channels: a normal channel, and a top-boost channel which offers a bit of a brighter and more aggressive sound (that would lend itself to lead guitar tones). This valve amp also comes with a built-in reverb tank for an authentic spring reverb tone, and a tremolo to add a bit of movement to your sound.

Being a combo amp, it comes with everything you need to play, meaning that you won't need to buy extra amp heads or cabinets - as it includes both components in one. It gives you a 15-watt amp with a 12" speaker, offering enough volume for the stage, but it can be dialed back enough to use at home.

This is one of the more expensive Vox amps on their list. If you're looking for something a bit smaller, the Vox Pathfinder 10 is a decent choice with a similar approach and a classic British tone. Or you might be interested in the Vox VT40X, which is a 40-watt modeling amp offering more volume and a modernized sound.

The AC15C1 is comparable to tube amps from other brands like the Fender Deluxe Reverb. Although it offers a little more of a vintage sound, feel, and style compared to the competitors. (And of course, is made by the legendary Vox brand).

Why I Love the AC15C1 Iconic Vox tone and performance - with the classic Vox chime and tonal characteristics.

Versatile amp sounds, thanks to a range of controls, a normal channel, and a top boost channel.

Suitable for playing guitar in a range of styles, from blues and jazz to classic rock.

Gorgeous visual style, and tasty Celsetion Greenback speaker cone. What Could Be Improved The tubes take a while to warm up before reaching optimal sonic performance.

Limited tone shaping options compared to more modern modeling amps.

Slightly noisier in comparison to a solid-state amp and some other tube amps.

SPECIFICATION DETAIL Type Tube Number of Channels 2 Total Power 15W Speaker Size 1 x 12" Celestion Greenback Speaker G12M Preamp Tubes 3 x 12AX7 Power Tubes 2 x EL84 Controls Master Volume, Tone Cut, Tremolo Depth & Speed, Reverb Level, Top Boost (bast, Treble, Volume), Normal Volume Inputs 2x 1/4" (normal/top boost) Outputs 2 x 1/4' (speakers)

Footswitch I/O - 1 x 1/4" (channel, reverb) Height 17.95" Width 23.7" Depth 10.43" Weight 48.5 lbs.

Average Rating: 4.5/5

Vox AC15C1 – Key Features Reviewed

Now, let's get stuck into the body of this review. Here, I'll explore the most important parts of the amp, giving you a fair conclusion of how well it performs in these aspects.

Sound Quality: 4.5/5

The Vox AC15C1 impresses with its rich, harmonic content and unmistakable chime that has become a hallmark of Vox amplifiers. The AC15C1 delivers classic British tones that are both lush and articulate, making it a versatile choice for genres ranging from blues to rock.

This model provides a broad spectrum of tones, from clean, shimmering highs to gritty, saturated overdrive, all without losing clarity or detail.

It excels in producing that classic chime and top-end sparkle associated with Vox amplifiers, thanks to its EL84 power tubes and 12AX7 preamp tubes. The amp's clean tones are pristine and articulate, while the overdrive provides a warm, creamy saturation that doesn't compromise clarity.

The 12" Celestion G12M Greenback speaker contributes significantly to this amp's voice, offering warm lows and sparkling highs that can cut through any mix. Being a single 12" speaker, it has a tighter and more condensed sound compared to multi-speaker models. This makes it slightly more suitable for lead tones, although it still sounds great in rhythm positions too.

The only slight drawback is that it may not satisfy those seeking extremely high-gain tones without external pedals, as it has limited amounts of distortion. You can still saturate it pretty nicely using the provided controls - but some extra pedals are needed for a bit more bite.

It has a nice amount of breakup, too, which doesn't become ugly or overly crunchy. I found this amp's performance was best in the mid-volume ranges, without pushing too high or keeping it too low. It can go pretty loud too, and will be big enough for medium-sized stages and gigs, but you might need some extra amplification for larger stages and bands.

Responsiveness: 4/5

The AC15C1 responds well to the nuances of playing dynamics and guitar volume changes, allowing players to express themselves with a wide range of textures and intensities.

Clean settings react beautifully to pick attack, transitioning smoothly from whisper-soft passages to full, resonant chords.

The overdrive channel also demonstrates good responsiveness, although at higher gain settings it can be slightly less sensitive to nuances. The amp's interaction with different guitars and pickups is notable, offering a performance that respects the character of each instrument.

Performance: 4.5/5

In live and studio settings, the Vox AC15C1 stands out for its robust build and consistent, reliable performance. Its 15 watts of power are deceptively loud, capable of holding its own in small to medium-sized venues when mic'd up.

The amp's all-tube design contributes to its dynamic range and sonic presence, making it a go-to choice for professional musicians seeking vintage tones without the unpredictability of vintage gear. It maintains its sonic integrity at various volumes, although pushing it to its limits can introduce a desirable, musical breakup that many players seek.

Features and Controls: 4/5

The AC15C1 comes equipped with a range of features that enhance its versatility, including two channels (Normal and Top Boost), each with its own distinct voicing. The Top Boost channel offers an independent Treble and Bass EQ, allowing for detailed tone shaping that can accommodate a wide variety of musical styles.

The onboard reverb and tremolo effects are particularly noteworthy, providing lush spatial effects and pulsating modulations that enhance the amp's vintage appeal.

While the controls are intuitive and easy to navigate, some players might want modern features such as an effects loop or a built-in attenuator for more control over the amp's output at lower volumes.

Build Quality and Design: 4.5/5

The Vox AC15C1 boasts exceptional build quality and a design that pays homage to its historic predecessors. Its classic aesthetics, with the iconic Vox diamond grille cloth and basket-weave vinyl, make it a visually appealing piece for any stage or studio.

The construction is solid, designed to withstand the rigors of touring and gigging. The controls feel durable and responsive, and the rear panel layout is intuitive, offering easy access to connections. The amp's relatively compact size, manageable weight, and built-in carrying handle make it a practical choice for musicians on the move.

While the AC15C1's design is mostly flawless, some users might prefer more modern features, such as a lightweight solid-state power section or digital modeling capabilities, for enhanced portability and versatility.

Things to Think about Before Buying a Tube Combo Guitar Amplifier

Tube amps are known for their rich, warm tones, and avoid some of the coldness that digital amps can create. This gives players a satisfying dynamic to their tones and allows them to create more resonant and characterful tones.

That said, tube amps also come with some limitations and frustration–so make sure you know what you're getting into before buying. This section looks at some of the most important points to consider when choosing tube guitar amps (particularly combos).

Sound Quality and Characteristics

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing a guitar amp of any kind (including tube amps) is its tone quality and sonic characteristics. You can find an endless amount of variation across the tonal range of guitar amps, from smooth and subtle to aggressive and maximalist.

Tube amps can be found across the entire spectrum, so make sure you pick one that suits your preferred genre and style.

Headroom is another important consideration of the sonic characteristics. If you play styles requiring clean tones at high volumes, look for an amp with enough headroom. Lower wattage amps break up sooner, which is excellent for natural tube overdrive at lower volumes but might not stay clean at higher volumes.

Watts and Volume

The wattage and power rating of an amp is an incredibly important consideration. You want to make sure that you find an amp that is loud enough for your situation, but also performs well in the desired volume range.

For example, people might jump into buying the biggest amp they can. Sure, this is great for playing on a loud stage, but these amps won't perform well when you dial them back for a quiet practice session at home.

For home practice or small gigs, a lower wattage amp might be more appropriate, providing desirable tube saturation at manageable volumes.

Features and Versatility

Some amps are more fixed in their tone, and others come with a whole range of knobs and controls for shaping their sound - and a bunch of other features. Here are some points to consider in that regard:

Channels - Multiple channels can offer versatility, allowing you to switch between clean and overdriven sounds easily. You might need to get an additional foot switch to make the most of this, but it's still a nice feature to have if you want to quickly switch the gain level.

Multiple channels can offer versatility, allowing you to switch between clean and overdriven sounds easily. You might need to get an additional foot switch to make the most of this, but it's still a nice feature to have if you want to quickly switch the gain level. Built-in Effects - Some amps come with built-in effects (reverb, delay, chorus, etc.), which can save you the need for external pedals for these sounds. External pedals are always more versatile and generally sound better, but it's more gear to deal with, so built-in effects can offer a more streamlined setup.

Some amps come with built-in effects (reverb, delay, chorus, etc.), which can save you the need for external pedals for these sounds. External pedals are always more versatile and generally sound better, but it's more gear to deal with, so built-in effects can offer a more streamlined setup. Effects Loop - If you use a lot of pedals, particularly modulation and time-based effects, an effects loop can be crucial for maintaining signal clarity and integrity.

Portability, Size, and Weight

Tube combo amps can be heavy. If you'll be transporting your amp frequently, consider its weight and dimensions. Some models are designed to be more portable without sacrificing sound quality. Some also come with nice features like handles and wheels which are useful for transportation.

Downsides of Tube Amps

You should also think carefully about whether a tube amp is really the ideal type for you, as they come with a few caveats that may make them impractical for some users.

Maintenance and Durability- Tubes wear out over time and need to be replaced periodically to maintain the amp's tone and performance. The frequency of replacement depends on how often and how loudly you play. Tubes are also pretty fragile, and unlike solid-state amps, can be broken with excessive movement.

Tubes wear out over time and need to be replaced periodically to maintain the amp's tone and performance. The frequency of replacement depends on how often and how loudly you play. Tubes are also pretty fragile, and unlike solid-state amps, can be broken with excessive movement. Heat Production - This is only a minor consideration, but tube amps create a lot of heat, which might not be ideal for your situation.

This is only a minor consideration, but tube amps create a lot of heat, which might not be ideal for your situation. Warm-up Times - Tube amps require a short warm-up period before they reach optimal operating temperature and deliver their best sound. While this is rarely a significant inconvenience, it's a contrast to the instant-on capability of solid-state amps.

Ideal Vox AC15C1 Users (and Who Should Avoid)

These types of Vox tube amps are perfect for guitar players who want to create a more vintage-style tone. Thanks to their warmth and character, these types of amps sound great for more traditional rock tones–think the Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Queen, and Radiohead.

Thanks to their clear, crisp sound, they can cut through a loud and cluttered band's soundstage, but can also be dialed back to a mellower setting when required.

I will say, that this type of amp isn't suitable for all players. If you are somebody who prefers making more aggressive types of music (punk, metal, hard rock, etc) or enjoys applying a high amount of distortion to your signal–I'm not sure that this amp will make the grade.

The tuning of this tube amp makes it more suitable for relatively mellow tones (although you can still use a fairly overdriven signal). It's going to sound a bit harsh and thin if you're using distortion pedals or other saturation, so I would suggest considering a more aggressive style of amp if you fall into this category. See the next section for some recommendations.

3 Alternatives to the Vox AC15C1

While the Vox AC15C1 is a very attractive amp for many situations, there are also several scenarios where the staying of this amp might make it inappropriate. As mentioned earlier, it's not particularly ideal for players with heavier tastes. Additionally, this amp has a rocky sound, so it's not great for genres like folk or electro-acoustic.

Practically, some players might not be keen on the caveats of tube amplification. Most notably the fact that they need some time to warm up, they're sensitive, and you will need to replace the tubes every now and then.

Here are some attractive alternatives in a similar price range:

Fender Blues Junior IV vs Vox AC15C1

If you're more of a fan of the classic sound made by Fender Amps, this might be a better choice for you. This Fender amp has relatively similar specs to the Vox, with a single 12" speaker and 15 watts of power. The most notable difference is the use of an Eminence Cannabis Rex speaker, which has a slightly more powerful, 'American-style' tone.

Supro Delta King 12 vs Vox AC15C1

Another 12" 15-watt model, the Supro Delta King is an awesome amp, in terms of both style and sound. This amp delivers a simple but effective sound, that straddles the regions of rock, country, and blues. It's a little softer than the Vox, but can still be fattened up a bit with an effects loop, or the built-in FET-driven boost. These small tube amps are perfect for practicing at home in your bedroom.

Line 6 Spider V 240 MkII vs Vox AC15C1

This modeling amp from Line 6 uses a solid-state format to deliver a much wider range of tonal options. Unlike the Vox, this combo amp contains a digital circuit in the head, which can be used to simulate a range of other amps, speakers, and effects.

While some people won't be a fan of the digital sound, this amp is louder and more flexible, which will be more appealing than the organic analog tones of the Vox. These are a better choice for players who want to play heavier styles.

FAQs About the Vox AC15C1

Is the AC15C1 a good amp?

Yes, the Vox AC15C1 is an excellent amplifier, highly regarded by many guitarists for its distinctive sound, build quality, and versatility. It might not have the distortion or versatility required by aggressive modern styles, but it definitely will be sweet for most players.

Is a Vox AC15 loud enough to gig with?

Absolutely, the Vox AC15C1 is loud enough for gigging in most situations. Despite its seemingly modest 15-watt rating, it produces a significant amount of volume thanks to its powerful tube amplifier, making it suitable for small to medium-sized venues.

Does an AC15 sound like an AC30?

The Vox AC15C1 and AC30 share a similar sonic footprint, characterized by their chimey highs, warm mids, and distinctive overdrive. Both amps embody the classic Vox tone that has made the brand legendary.

However, there are some differences due to their power ratings and circuit designs. The AC15C1 tends to break up a bit earlier than the AC30, offering a more pronounced overdriven sound at lower volumes, which is ideal for players who prefer those tones without needing excessive volume.

The AC30, with its higher headroom and double the power, can stay cleaner at higher volumes, making it more suitable for larger venues. While both amps can produce that iconic Vox chime and warmth, the AC15 might be considered more intimate and gritty, whereas the AC30 offers a fuller, more expansive sound.

Vox AC15C1: Final Verdict

Overall, the AC15C1 is a very impressive tube amp in this price range and offers excellent value for money. The most attractive features are its iconic Vox tone, authentic tube saturation, and classic styling.

If you're a rock, blues, or jazz player, you should seriously consider this amplifier. It's not going to be heavy or versatile enough for more modern guitar genres, although you can still get a fairly wide range of tones out of it without using any pedals.

If you do use pedals, then this guitar will respond well to them and sounds great in a range of band positions. Beyond the typical gripes of using tube amplification, I can't really find much to fault with this amp.

Sure, it takes a bit of time to warm up, it's a bit noisy, and it has the sensitivity of tubes, but you wouldn't expect anything else–and in fact, this is part of the compromise you make to unlock the rich and deep tones of tube amplification.

If you're looking for something in a similar vein but a bit smaller and more affordable, I'd recommend the Vox Pathfinder 10 which is more suitable for quieter practice. If a modern tone is more your thing, the Vox VT40X is a great choice, which has more versatile tonal options thanks to the digital amp modeling components. Check out our full lineup of the best Vox amps to find the right model for your needs.