Surviving INXS Members Reunite in Australia to Promote New Band Projects

The five surviving members of INXS—Garry Gary Beers, Kirk Pengilly, and brothers Andrew, Jon, and Tim Farriss—reunited in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, October 17 to celebrate a number of new and upcoming special projects and releases, Billboard reports.

These projects included the deluxe book Calling All Nations; a collection of nine limited-edition 12-inch colored-vinyl discs titled All Juiced Up – Part 2 that features various INXS remixes; and a 30th anniversary reissue of the band’s album Full Moon, Dirty Hearts from 1993.

Tuesday’s event marked the first time that the bandmates had appeared together since 2017, when they reunited to commemorate the group’s 40th anniversary at a party held at Sydney’s State Theatre.

Original INXS frontman Michael Hutchence died in 1997, although the group continued on with replacement singers until 2012. At the gathering, the band members were asked if they’d consider touring again or playing a one-off show, but they said no.

Among the reasons is that guitarist Tim Farriss lost the ring finger on his left hand in a 2015 boating accident.

Meanwhile, Andrew Farriss, who launched a solo career as a country artist a few years back, noted, “To be fair to us is that as people losing someone as talented, dynamic a frontman as Michael, it became really in the forefront of our minds that, OK, we’ve created this legacy and we own it. And so we’ll decide when we want to play or not. That’s the important point, to not have it dictated to what we can and can’t do when we feel like it.”

He added, however, that he felt it might be interesting to play with INXS if they find the right lead singer for the gig.

“There must be someone that we haven’t even thought of or discovered or found,” Andrew maintained. “That could be an amazing thing to happen.”

Calling All Nations is a 400-page tome that offers a look at the history of INXS, with contributions from hundreds of the band’s fans, as well as recollections and archival material from the group’s members. The book, which can be ordered at INXS.com, is scheduled to ship on October 21. Calling All Nations is available in three versions—a standard “First Edition” hardcover book, limited-edition “Deluxe,” and “Super Deluxe” box sets. Both deluxe versions feature various memorabilia items, while the “Super Deluxe” edition is signed by the band members.

The nine All Juiced Up – Part 2 discs will be released three at a time in three installments, with the first trio due out on October 21. Among the tracks featured on the initial discs are remixes of such INXS classics as “Bitter Tears,” “Need You Tonight,” “Listen Like Thieves,” “Original Sin,” and “New Sensation.”

The 30th-anniversary edition of Full Moon, Dirty Hearts, will be released on November 2, and an immersive audio version created by producer Giles Martin will be available. The album features the alternate-rock radio hits “Time” and “The Gift,” and also includes duets with Ray Charles and The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.