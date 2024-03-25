7 Great Deep Cuts by INXS

INXS had an interesting career trajectory. Emerging from Australia with their self-titled 1980 debut album, they combined new wave, ska, and rock influences into their own special blend. But as they moved into the mid-1980s, the group began to embrace funkier sounds that made them stand out more from their fellow countrymen. Their 1987 album Kick went multi-Platinum in several countries including the United States, and they became the band of the moment, selling 6 million copies domestically of that release. Their 1990 follow-up X would eventually hit the double-Platinum mark here.

The band was more than the sum of its talents—vocalist Michael Hutchence, guitarist/sax player Kirk Pengilly, bassist Garry Gary Beers, and the Brothers Fariss—Tim on guitars, Andrew on keyboards, and Jon on drums. Their legendary performance at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1991 saw the group at the height of their powers, and they continued making good music thereafter. Following the untimely death of Hutchence in 1998, the group soldiered on with other singers. They recorded one more original album with vocalist J.D. Fortune, Switch in 2005. This is a band that really deserves to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The following is a list of great deep cuts from INXS that represent a variety of styles. While some listeners may know more about the biggest albums of their catalog, the group has a wealth of material that is worth exploring, as longtime fans will attest.

“The Doctor,” from INXS (1980)

If you want to hear INXS in ska mode, here it is. As noted above, their first couple albums were slanted more towards new wave and ska sounds until the funk came in. This is a bouncy, sprightly number with animated sax playing and lighthearted lyrics about finding your place in the world: I could’ve been a doctor / I could’ve been a lawyer / I could’ve been a scientist / I could’ve been normal / Especially in the daylight.

“Fair Weather Ahead,” from Underneath the Colors (1981)

The sensually pulsating grooves of this song’s verses would not feel out of place on a late ‘70s Roxy Music album. They break into dramatic choruses with an unusual chord progression on guitar, and there are discordant stabs of piano during the break. While early INXS certainly had a lot of pep, they could also pull off an atmospheric track like this with some sweet bass sounds. It showed their diversity early on.

“To Look at You,” from Shabooh Shoobah (1982)

INXS’ third album brought “Don’t Change” to America and went double-Platinum in their home country. Written by Andrew Fariss, this new-wave style track from the enigmatically titled Shabooh Shoobah has a more lush sound than some of the other songs on the release, and its hypnotic, moody vibe stands out. The video has a voyeuristic quality but cuts both ways gender-wise.

“Red Red Sun,” from Listen Like Thieves (1985)

Possibly the heaviest song in the INXS catalog, this hard-rocking album closer is propelled by gritty riffs, a hard-driving rhythm section, and staccato organ in its verses. The collision of brash verses and bright choruses make it a great way to close out their fifth album, as Hutchence sings: One sun apart / One heart within / Red sun shines on / Sees no tomorrow / Sees no tomorrow.

“Good Times” with Jimmy Barnes, from The Lost Boys soundtrack (1987)

This bluesy, rollicking anthem united two Australian icons: Hutchence and bluesy-rock powerhouse Jimmy Barnes, who fronted ‘70s and early ‘80s multi-Platinum rockers Cold Chisel and enjoyed a big solo career there too. (Cold Chisel have since reunited.) Barnes and Hutchence harmonized rowdily on this collab. “Good Times” was included on a slick ‘80s vampire movie, but this bawdy tune is a throwback to the hard-rocking, good-time vibes of the past. A cover of the 1968 hit by Aussie band The Easybeats, “Good Times” just broke into the U.S. Top 50 and received solid radio airplay at the time of its release, but it is not a track that immediately comes to mind when one thinks of INXS. It’s worth revisiting.

“Tiny Daggers,” from Kick (1987)

The closing track to their multi-Platinum international hit album Kick, this straightforward rock track breezes by in three minutes. Over its upbeat, anthemic vibes, Hutchence sings about reaching out to an old friend who has gone through emotional turmoil in their life but might not be acknowledging it. No need for desperation / No need for sweet revenge / Please try to remember / The door is always there / Don’t you walk on by / The door is always there. One YouTuber commented that “Tiny Daggers” sounded like a good Rolling Stones song. One could imagine Mick Jagger singing it.

“Lately,” from X (1990)

When it comes to INXS’ two biggest albums it’s trickier to find songs that qualify as deep cuts, but “Lately” fits the bill. Performed on the X Tour, this energetic rocker is slightly more restrained than some of the other songs on the album. It fits in with the album but is a bit moodier; in fact, the concert version opened with an ambient sax and synth prelude which helped build up the vibe. Guitarist Tim Ferris once told me that “Lately” was Kirk Pengilly’s favorite song from X. It’s as catchy but just less commercial than the big singles that came out, and it actually feels more like earlier INXS.

