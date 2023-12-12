Sway into the Holidays with Jimmy Buffett’s Best Island-Inspired Christmas Songs

Jimmy Buffett was a master of his craft when it came to writing songs that uplifted fans’ spirits, and his Christmas tunes are no different. Born on Christmas Day in 1946, it’s only fitting that Buffett would celebrate the holiday with his island-infused songwriting. Throughout his more than five-decade career, Buffett released two holiday albums, Christmas Island in 1996 and ‘Tis the SeaSon in 2016, both of which offered the classics alongside original songs. Though he passed away in September 2023 at the age of 76, Buffett is still spreading holiday cheer through his music. Below, we look at some of his best original Christmas songs.

“The Twelve Days of Christmas” is a beloved classic, and in 2016, Buffett turned it into a tribute to his loyal fanbase with the Parrothead edition. The playful parody replaces a partridge in a pear tree with a purple parrot in a palm tree and references his signature hit “Cheeseburger in Paradise” with, On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me five cheeseburgers. Guitar picks from Buffett’s longtime guitarist Mac McAnally, tickets to his Las Vegas show (he has a Margaritaville location on the Vegas Strip), and a case of his signature brand of beer, Landshark Lager, are some of the other goodies fans get in the song.

With the lyrics penned solely by Mac McAnally, a longtime member of Buffett’s band, Buffett does the song justice with his perky delivery. Here, Buffett longs not for riches, but for more time with the person he loves. I’ll tell you what I didn’t get for Christmas / No island or peninsula or isthmus / So close that you can put your finger on it / So far my wishing just didn’t do / I didn’t get for Christmas what I wanted / A little more time with you, he sings in the jolly number that will add a pep in your step this holiday season.

If there’s anyone who can provide an island Christmas anthem, it’s Jimmy Buffett. As a longtime lover of the islands, he wrote a tribute to the Caribbean with “Christmas in the Caribbean.” The reggae-style song will transport you straight to an island getaway with snowbirds in the air, lights on the palm trees, stockings on the boat masts, and even Santa gliding along the waves on a dolphin. We don’t live in a hurry / Send away for mistletoe / Christmas in the Caribbean / We got everything but snow, Buffett sings in the imagery-soaked lyrics.

Taking to the open water through song is one of Buffett’s specialties, which he exemplifies through “A Sailor’s Christmas.” Buffett takes us on the journey of a sailor who’s traveled through doldrums, typhoons, and hurricanes to enjoy a calm Christmas on land. The upbeat tune is made even more cheerful with the image of a sailor home from a long journey, just in time to celebrate the joyous holiday with music, dancing, and plenty of rum under the stars.

While Buffett is known for penning jovial tunes that whisk the listener off to fun in the sun, he also knows how to tug at the heartstrings. Growing up between Mobile and Fairhope, Buffett paid tribute to his home state of Alabama with “Merry Christmas, Alabama (Never Far from Home).” The song reads like a personal exploration of Buffett’s life, from his roots in Mississippi to his journey around the world with music. He truly gets to the heart of the matter as he poignantly sings: Guess my life’s moved at near light speed / Since I started this wild and crazy run / Such a long way from that first birthday / Merry Christmas, Everyone. Buffett’s sweet voice, coupled with the touching lyrics, makes for his best original Christmas song.

