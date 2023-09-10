We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Styles of Jimmy Buffett and John Denver – Check Out the Results

Jimmy Buffett died earlier this month on September 1, at 76 years old. But instead of mourning his loss in a solemn fashion, many fans have been taking to his songs and enjoying them, and raising a glass now to the late artist.

Buffett had an easy way about him. Another classic songwriter who had a similar easy way about himself is the late John Denver. He was an artist who knew how to make his listeners feel good with melody and lyrics.

We used the help of ChatGPT to see what a song penned by Buffett and Denver could look like. We asked the bots to write a song in the styles of Buffett and Denver—the pirate and the pilot, the “Country Roads” singer and the “Margaritaville” crooner—and the result is below.

“Tropical Mountain”

(Verse 1 – Jimmy Buffett Style)

Well, I woke up this morning with the sun in my eyes,

In a little beach shack under clear blue skies.

Got my flip-flops on, and a drink in my hand,

Living life in paradise, it’s so darn grand.

(Chorus – Jimmy Buffett Style)

So let’s sail away to that Margaritaville shore,

Where the salt in the air, it’s what life’s all for.

With a steel drum beat, and a tropical breeze,

We’ll dance in the sand, under swaying palm trees.

(Verse 2 – John Denver Style)

High up in the Rockies, where the eagles soar,

In a cabin by the river, with a wild heart core.

The mountains stand tall, and the pines they sing,

In this land of wilderness, where freedom takes wing.

(Chorus – John Denver Style)

So let’s take a hike in the wild, open air,

Where the world is so beautiful, beyond compare.

With the moonlight above, and the stars in our eyes,

We’ll find our way home, under the endless skies.

(Bridge – Together)

Well, we may be worlds apart, in style and in song,

But our love for life’s beauty, it’s where we belong.

From the beaches to the mountains, together we’ll roam,

In this duet of nature, we’ll find our own home.

(Verse 3 – Both Styles)

Now we’re sitting side by side, on a beach so wide,

With the mountains and the ocean, on this magic ride.

Hand in hand, we’ll cherish each moment we find,

In the styles of Jimmy and John, our hearts intertwined.

(Chorus – Together)

So let’s live our lives, in harmony and grace,

In this duet of love, we’ll find our own place.

With the sun on our faces, and the wind in our hair,

We’ll sing our own song, in a world so rare.

Final Thoughts

The final chorus says it all. What happens when two worlds collide? When the beach meets the mountains? Well, musically, we have it here. And in the styles of the two songwriters, the message comes through:

So let’s live our lives, in harmony and grace,

In this duet of love, we’ll find our own place.

With the sun on our faces, and the wind in our hair,

We’ll sing our own song, in a world so rare.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images